Santa Fe County government will have three new faces in the office of clerk, commission and treasurer — not a surprise, considering two incumbents couldn’t run for reelection and one chose to quit after one term.
While front-runners emerged in two of the three contests as early results began to trickle in late Tuesday, the race for county treasurer was too close to call.
In the two-way race for the District 5 County Commission seat being vacated by former journalist Ed Moreno, who decided not to seek a second term, the longtime executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness pulled ahead with a wide margin.
Hank Hughes, a former water resources specialist who holds a master’s in environmental systems engineering from Cornell University, had a comfortable lead over Floyd J. Trujillo, a director of information technology at the New Mexico Finance Authority and a longtime member of the governance council at Turquoise Trail Charter School.
“It certainly looks good for me,” Hughes said just after 11 p.m. “I mean, it’s such an odd election. I don’t know how many people are expected to vote, but it looks like that’s more than half the votes in probably for this race, and I have 73 percent to his 27 percent, so it certainly looks good for me.”
The commission district includes parts of the city of Santa Fe’s midtown and south-side areas, as well as the unincorporated community of Eldorado.
Incumbents Anna Hansen and Anna Hamilton ran unopposed.
In the crowded race for county clerk, political consultant Katharine Clark cruised ahead of four opponents to succeed Geraldine Salazar, who has served two consecutive terms and could not run again because of term limits.
“So far, it looks good, but I’m also cautious,” Clark said at about 11:30 p.m. as early results showed her ahead of the pack with nearly 62 percent of the vote. “I’m hoping I maintain the lead, but you know, you never know.”
Asked about the late posting of election results by Santa Fe County, Clark called it a “trial run for mail-in balloting.”
“We are going to be learning about what went well and what didn’t go well to make this a faster process,” she said. “It’s always a learning process. … You see what worked, what didn’t and then you fix the process for next time.”
Clark, who has worked as an IT consultant and analytics manager in addition to doing political campaigns, is involved in the Democratic Party of New Mexico, including serving as its former secretary.
Clark landed several key endorsements, including from Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who oversees elections statewide, and the outgoing county clerk, who has said Clark has “a large and varied skill set which will make her an excellent leader in the clerk’s office.”
Clark, who has a master’s in public policy and human resources from the University of New Mexico, supports same-day voter registration and all-mail ballot option.
Clark vied for the seat against Sarah Guzman, part owner of the Pink Giraffe of Santa Fe, a metal and home décor shop; Letitia Montoya, a political consultant who has run for the seat unsuccessfully now for the fourth time; Rick Padilla, who worked in the clerk’s office for 17 years; and political newcomer Bryan Flores.
The three-way race for county treasurer pitted Deputy Treasurer Jennifer “Jenn” Manzanares against longtime financier Lucinda Marker and former state Department of Taxation and Revenue employee Robert Rubin, who made his fourth unsuccessful run for the seat.
Marker had a razor-thin lead over Manzanares of just over 1 percent in early returns while Rubin trailed a distant third.
“I hope I have the opportunity to serve my county,” Marker said. “That’s what I’m really looking forward to and if I don’t, I can tell you, I will have no regrets about running.”
Marker and her opponents ran to succeed Patrick Varela, who had met term limits and made a bid for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
No Republican in the heavily Democratic county sought any of the open seats in the three key positions, which means the trifecta of winners in Tuesday’s primary likely all will sail to office in the Nov. 3 general election.
