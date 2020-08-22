Santa Fe County’s top election official told a U.S. Postal Service official just two business days before the June 2 primary that late delivery of election mail had been a problem in the county for years and was threatening to impede the primary.
“Through our discussions, I realized U.S. postal workers considered our election mail: campaign mail. In other words, a lower priority,” Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar told Ross Pfaff Jr., a marketing manager for the Postal Service’s Arizona and New Mexico district.
“I immediately corrected U.S. Postal Service representatives,” Salazar wrote, calling election mail “part of the foundation of our democracy.”
She added: “To not consider election mail a priority was disenfranchising our citizens’ right to vote.”
Pfaff offered to meet with Salazar on June 4 to deliver absentee ballots remaining in the Postal Service’s possession.
“Thursday is too late!” Salazar replied.
The exchange was among more than 100 emails that shine a light on New Mexico election officials’ down-to-the-wire attempts to retrieve ballots mailed at the last minute, their frustration in trying to administer an unprecedented election amid the coronavirus pandemic and eleventh-hour efforts to resolve long-standing Postal Service problems that have led to ballot delays.
The New Mexican obtained the emails through a public records request.
With another record-breaking influx of mail ballots expected in November, the emails underscore hurdles state and county agencies have had to overcome before the 2020 presidential election.
‘Confidence’ in changes
Some voters in Santa Fe complained about their primary election mail taking more than a week to arrive, one email said. Others complained of a weekslong wait for their absentee ballots to show up in the mailbox despite early requests.
Concerns about the pandemic had prompted election officials statewide to urge voters to cast primary election ballots by mail, resulting in a more than tenfold surge in the number of absentee ballots that flooded into county clerk’s offices and polling sites.
Salazar’s office was among those overwhelmed by mail-in ballots June 2. The office didn’t have enough volunteers to count them on time — largely because many elderly poll workers feared the risks of COVID-19 and opted not to assist in the primary.
Still, election officials and state leaders say they are confident that collaboration with the Postal Service, combined with election law changes approved during the special legislative session in June, will lead to a successful general election.
“Any time there’s a mention of something disrupting a service that is essential, it’s something to be aware of and to be concerned about,” state Elections Director Mandy Vigil said in an interview.
But Vigil said she’s “confident in our relationship with the Postal Service. I don’t feel at this point in time that there’s anything that we are not working to correct based on our experience in the primary.”
Vigil, Salazar and state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat, all said in interviews Friday they expect the general election to be manageable, in particular because of the election law changes.
One of those changes allows county clerks to mail absentee ballot applications 50 days before the election, and another provides for an earlier deadline to request a ballot by mail. The Oct. 20 deadline will allow ample time for voters to receive ballots and return them before Election Day, the officials said.
“There was some recent communication about New Mexico being one of the states in pretty good shape because we changed some of the deadlines,” Wirth said.
“I think our clerks will handle it,” he added. “… But the key thing is, I just encourage everyone to start early.”
Too late to count
The primary was a different story.
Delays in mail, too few poll workers and the flood of absentee ballots statewide — more than 246,000, compared to about 23,000 during the 2016 primary — overwhelmed county clerks.
Election workers in Santa Fe County, where 36,000 voters had requested absentee ballots, weren’t finished counting until 3½ days after polls had closed.
The deluge and staffing problems led Salazar to get permission from a local judge for an extension to count votes, delaying results for a tight Republican race for the 3rd Congressional District nomination.
County clerks were able to retrieve more than 4,000 ballots still in the Postal Service’s possession after the primary election, but they did not get 125 that had been sent June 2 in time to be counted, according to data provided by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Also, more than 2,400 absentee ballots arrived in the mail in the six days after the primary and weren’t counted, the data showed.
‘We can and must do better’
Salazar complained in an email to Wirth ahead of the primary that a state Supreme Court decision to deny a petition by more than two dozen county clerks to hold an all-mail election, due to the pandemic, was creating a crisis. She also blamed “inaction” by the governor and Legislature.
“NM County Clerks and the SOS [secretary of state] were left in the cold!” Salazar wrote. “I and my staff have received hundreds of calls and emails from concerned voters.”
However, she reported some good news from voters who had finally received their ballots after a long wait.
“I pray for all voters to receive their ballots in a timely manner so that we can count all their votes,” Salazar wrote.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver expressed the same concerns in a May email to Salazar and Wirth.
“I, too, am a Santa Fe County voter that has been waiting for my ballot … and I concur with Clerk Salazar’s conclusion that the USPS is clearly currently overwhelmed in Santa Fe,” Toulouse Oliver wrote.
“We can and must do better,” she added. “Our office is in touch with the postal service regarding this issue and doing everything we can to expedite the process.”
The mail problem “puts a finer point on the need for some legislative action during the expected special session to streamline this process for November,” Toulouse Oliver wrote.
While mail problems stretched the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office to a breaking point during the primary, they have been plaguing the county for years, Salazar wrote in the email to Pfaff of the Postal Service just before the primary.
In a past election, a ballot mailed to her office arrived “two years later,” Salazar said.
She noted, however, “The U.S. Postal Service’ institutional attitude of considering election mail campaign mail is slowly changing.”
Salazar said in the recent interview she expects these issues to be less severe for the general election. But she urged concerned voters to drop off absentee ballots themselves, rather than deliver them by mail.
“If they feel the time is short, if they are scared, if they’re concerned, if they’re angry, if they’re doubtful — yes. Drop them off at the County Clerk’s Office. We have a box there,” Salazar said.
Rod Spurgeon, a regional spokesman for the Postal Service, said in an email the agency has “ample capacity” to handle the expected deluge of mailed ballots in November and is working with state and local election officials to keep voters informed about what to expect when voting by mail.
“The Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner,” Spurgeon wrote. “We employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all Election Mail, including ballots.”
