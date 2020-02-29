John who?
That's the challenge former New Mexico Deputy Secretary of State John Blair is facing in the race for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Ben Ray Luján.
And Blair is not alone.
The mountain of name recognition is an arduous climb for a slew of other Democrats battling for attention in a crowded field of 3rd Congressional District primary candidates. With the state party's pre-primary convention a week away and the June primary election near, breaking free from a pack of relative unknowns becomes an essential — and difficult — task.
Blair, first-term state Rep. Joseph Sanchez, environmental attorney Kyle Tisdel and Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya are among those trying to gain traction in a race that includes former CIA operative Valerie Plame, who has raked in substantial campaign cash, and Teresa Leger Fernandez, who spent years building local political connections as an attorney in Northern New Mexico. First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna has significant name recognition as well.
Candidates have spent the fall and winter traveling the vast 3rd District to public events and forums, meeting with insiders and influencers to win over both the Democratic Party establishment and voters. For hopefuls like Blair, it's a critical step to battle on more even ground with favorites Plame, Leger Fernandez and Serna.
"I'm a New Mexico native and grew up in Santa Fe. I didn't come from a family with great wealth or political power," said Blair, 45. "[But] voters are responding to the experience ... and the passion that I bring to really combat climate change, to stand up to the NRA ... to fix health care and bring down the cost of prescription drugs. Outside of any dollars, that message is resonating with donors."
Yet it's a message that is not much different from several of the other Democrats in the race. With a few notable exceptions, many of the candidates in the race agree on big issues: health care, climate change and a ban on assault weapons.
Figuring how to stand apart will become even more important, especially now the state's legislative session has concluded and the primary season is in full swing. Up next: Convincing undecided party delegates at the pre-primary nominating convention Saturday, even for those who already have name recognition and fundraising advantages.
"It's important because it's a measure of the energy a campaign has," Leger Fernandez said.
Leger Fernandez, who has been endorsed by several influential groups, including Emily's List and the Sierra Club, is happy to talk about how she stands apart.
"I have been spending the last 30 years making sure things happen here, building things," Leger Fernandez said. "I think the distinction is, I know the Washington that matters to New Mexico. No other candidate has brought hundreds of millions of dollars to New Mexico from federal financing … to actually get stuff built. No one else can say that."
Plame's campaign raised $1.1 million in campaign contributions through the end of 2019, according to Federal Election Commission reports. The former CIA operative said she campaigned the old-fashioned way, traveling across the far-flung district to talk to voters in places like Gallup and Raton — not just Santa Fe.
“I can tell you I’m putting a lot of miles on my Prius; thank goodness it gets good gas mileage," she said, laughing.
Serna, making his first run for a federal office, has worked to separate himself in terms of ideology.
"Ms. Plame, Ms. Leger [Fernandez] and Mr. Blair represent the far left of the Democratic party," Serna said in an email after declining a telephone interview.
"While I have a great deal of respect for all three candidates, I disagree with them on the fundamental issues facing our state and nation," he said. "I believe the vast majority of voters will support my candidacy when they understand the differences in our positions as it relates to the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and education."
Sanchez, a first-term state representative from Alcalde, also seeks to draw contrasts between himself and the other candidates. He joined Republicans during the 2020 legislative session in voting against the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, also known as the "red-flag" law, which would allow law enforcement to seize firearms from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.
Sanchez said he favors former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both considered moderates, among the presidential primary candidates.
“I think people have been saying that I’m the most moderate candidate, and if that’s because I don’t fully support the Green New Deal or Medicare for All, maybe that’s the case," Sanchez said.
Despite the uphill battle for name recognition and money, the candidates say they believe there's a path to victory for them, and that the road to Congress isn't just paved with dollars.
"We're trying to win every vote out there," Blair said.
