The Santa Fe County Commission will have two new faces in 2023, with local business owner Justin Greene in the lead in a three-way District 1 Democratic primary for a seat being vacated by Commissioner Henry Roybal and Camilla Bustamante enjoying a landslide victory in District 3 over incumbent Rudy Garcia and City Councilor Chris Rivera.
With no candidates from any other major party seeking County Commission seats, the winners of Tuesday’s races are likely to run unopposed in November and take office in January.
The commission’s District 1 spans from northern Santa Fe to southern Española and includes 18 communities, two municipalities and four tribal governments.
Roybal chose to leave the seat to seek the Democratic nomination in state House District 46. He lost that race to incumbent Andrea Romero.
Greene, originally from New York, was ahead of Santa Fe County natives Orlando Romero and Jon Paul Romero with a lead late Tuesday that narrowed from 10 points to five.
He has lived in Santa Fe for
25 years and is the owner of Dashing Delivery, a locally operated food delivery service.
“We have to start the ‘working together’ process, and that means reaching out to all of the different communities, from the city up to the northern mountain towns and down to the valleys,” Greene said.
This will be the first time Greene will serve in an elected public office, and his start may be a rocky one.
He became the center of a controversy last week after a photo of him wearing an Indigenous Brazilian headdress appeared on his Facebook page.
Greene — a white man — initially defended his decision to wear the regalia, likening it to “wearing a piece of Zuni jewelry you buy under the portal” at the Palace of the Governor’s in downtown Santa Fe. He later apologized after receiving backlash.
His opponent Orlando Romero spoke out against Greene’s use of the headdress, calling it offensive.
“I issued an apology because anything, any action that we take in life, can offend people. ... At the end of the day, I’ve spoken to members and friends of mine from Native communities that said that they voted for me, and they thought that this was not a nonissue,” Greene said.
Orlando Romero said he had been worried he and Jon Paul Romero would split the vote in the district, paving the way for Greene’s victory.
“It looks like that’s what happened,” Orlando Romero said.
District 3 makes up most of the southern part of Santa Fe County, including Edgewood, Madrid, Stanley and other small communities.
Commissioner Garcia, who recently suffered a stroke and lost his grandmother prior to the election, did not return a call to comment on his loss in the district.
Rivera could not be reached for comment.
Bustamante, 58, a political newcomer, had 62 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results.
“I’m prepared to really make an effort,” Bustamante said. “I really want to do that good work and work together with the other commissioners and with the city of Santa Fe so that we can do things right by our by our constituents.”
She said she also plans to work closely with the many small communities in her district, such as Cerrillos, Madrid and Edgewood.
During a candidate forum ahead of the election, Bustamante said water would be her No. 1 priority and that she supports the creation of a regional water authority in partnership with the city.
She said she hopes to develop long-term solutions and improve access to water throughout the county.
“This isn’t a one-time or short-term conversation. Water has long been an issue, and it will long be an issue. So it’s really about getting all of the partners to a common table to work together to resolve this,” she said.
Bustamante ran for a seat on the County Commission in 2014 but was forced to drop out of the race due to the federal Hatch Act, which restricts public employees whose job duties are connected to federally funded programs from participating in political activities. At the time she worked at the state Department of Health.