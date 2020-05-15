Editor’s note: Written responses were edited for length. For complete responses, go to www.santafenewmexican.com. Republican candidate Glen Berlin did not respond to multiple requests for information.
DEMOCRAT
Brian Egolf
Age: 43
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree, Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service; University of New Mexico Law School, J.D.
Occupation: Lawyer
Relevant experience: Currently serving fifth term in the state House of Representatives. As a Democrat and progressive champion, I led the effort to flip control of the House from Republican to Democratic majority in 2016. Fought for equal pay for equal work for the women of New Mexico, reduced government corruption through the creation of a statewide independent ethics commission, and passed legislation to penalize the distribution of sensitive images, such as child pornography. As a private practice attorney, I fought in district court on behalf of represented a gay couple that was denied a marriage license. That case helped turn the tide toward marriage equality in New Mexico and just a few months later, the state’s Supreme Court ruled to legalize gay marriage, making New Mexico the 17th state to do so. I also believe my experience as a father are relevant.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? Yes. I made an error drafting a check to pay a tax bill owed to the IRS. Unfortunately, the error was not known until a lien was filed, due to a move and changed address. The balance was paid immediately upon notice of the lien, and no tax is owed.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? First, we must do all we can to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by wearing masks, maintaining six feet of physical distance in public, and taking public health orders seriously. Second, we need innovative solutions to keep businesses open, like creating a state-based Payroll Protection Program, gross receipts tax reform and lifting restrictions on restaurants to sell and deliver the items on their menus. Finally, we will work in the upcoming special session to give small businesses the funding they need to make the transition to the new economy, such as moving sales to online platforms and having access to affordable supplies to comply with public health orders.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico’s economy? We face the greatest challenge in our State’s history. It is a time of huge loss in our families and our economy. Still, The challenges mean the time is now to implement our vision for a new economy for New Mexico. Big, bold and decisive actions are needed, like: reforming our tax code to make it more equitable for small businesses and working families, leveraging our permanent funds to make critical investments in New Mexico’s families, making renewable energy the revenue stream of the future and making New Mexico a health care leader. This is our opportunity to create a New Mexico that truly works for everyone. We will not fall prey to old-fashioned temptations to cut our way to prosperity. We’ve gone down that road before, and our state suffered greatly for it. New Mexico can be the next “it” state if we tackle this crisis by coming together with forward-thinking solutions that build upon our state’s strengths, creativity, and people.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? House Democrats have charted a course of criminal justice reform that keeps families safe and ensures public safety officials have the resources they need to do their jobs. We will continue to address the root causes of crime while holding criminals accountable in our state. That means having effective laws on the books to keep repeat offenders off our streets, while also investing in programs that reduce recidivism, prioritize treatment over incarceration, and invest in the education and livelihoods of New Mexicans so there’s less incentive to turn to crime in the first place.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office your seeking? 1. Building a New Mexico where hardworking New Mexicans can provide for their families and see their families thrive. 2. Instilling a “can-do” spirit amongst New Mexicans where the seemingly unachievable is made possible. 3. Protecting the cultural diversity that makes our state unique and the best place to live and raise a family.
Who is your political hero or heroine and why? Civil rights champion and Congressman John Lewis is one of my heroes. His unrelenting dedication to equality, activism and fierce public service are a shining example of what it means to be a force for good and change in this country. He is a moral compass for Congress and the nation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.