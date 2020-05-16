Editor's note: Responses were edited for length. For complete responses, visit santafenewmexican.com. Candidate Jay Groseclose did not provide a photo.
Republican
Jay Groseclose
Age: 68
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering from New Mexico State University and graduate studies at the University of Kansas
Occupation: Civil engineer
Relevant experience: New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission, water resources engineer specialist. Private practice, consulting engineer
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Yes, Chapter 13, paid in full and discharged
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Allow people to social distance and open this state for business! Wage earners work to provide for their families and improve their quality of life, and this opportunity has been taken away at this time in our history. People have a renewed interest in accomplishing these life purposes now that they have discovered the importance of maintaining their livelihoods in this time of irresponsible shut down.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? Develop light manufacturing opportunities around existing natural resources in the state (including workforce). Develop recreation to include destination tourism features and activities that facilitate tour group and individual participants, such as theme parks, tours of historical sites and specific interests. Develop massive surveys of interest from existing tourism activities and nationwide advertising campaigns. Implement massive vocational/technical training in schools. Get control of federal land.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Widely expand job training in secondary schools and vocational schools to allow people a path to better income through affordable skills and technology training. Reduce bloated administrative costs and get education funding directly to the classroom level. Address a campaign to provide mental health services that our state lacks to eliminate our largely unaddressed substance abuse and illegal drug activity. Abolish judicial practices of releasing repeat offenders back into society. Judges have usurped the role of parole boards.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Refocus state expenditures to eliminate waste and non-productive overhead costs to reduce the cost of government and cut taxes. Cutting taxes would be the most helpful thing the state could do to help families. Prevent and rescind government activities that limit or deny constitutional rights and refocus government to recognize and defend liberty and the sanctity of life. Promote economic growth by attracting light industry, laboratory and natural resources development. to support retention of our college graduates, and technology and vocational trainees from our expanded educational job training programs to provide advanced wage earning capabilities. This could be done by redirecting existing fundingthat is freed up from to over bloated agencies administrative costs that prevent much of the appropriated funding from reaching the grass roots targets the funding was intended to benefit in the first place.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Theodore Roosevelt. His emphasis and accomplishments on responsible protection, development and use of natural resources is the balance that is often lacking today.
Democrat
Andrea Romero
Age: 33
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Santa Fe High School, Stanford University, B.A. Political Science; UNM Law School (currently enrolled)
Occupation: Entrepreneur, law student
Relevant experience: Andrea is a 17th generation New Mexican who grew up in Santa Fe, Chimayo, and Nambe, and has deep roots throughout northern New Mexico. Andrea’s parents— her mother works in the construction industry and her father worked at Sandia National Laboratory—placed a strong emphasis on education, integrity, and giving back to the community. A graduate of Santa Fe High School and Stanford University, Andrea Studied economic and community development and has spent her career in public service, entrepreneurship, and advocacy, internationally and in New Mexico. Andrea serves as the representative for House District 46. She founded and runs an award-winning probiotics venture and is a law student at the University of New Mexico School of Law.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Universal, free and available testing is necessary for us to understand how to contain the virus. We also need a large group of contact tracers to chase around the folks who may have contracted the virus. Finally, we will not get out of this until there is a vaccine, so until then every person needs to stay vigilant about protecting themselves and their neighbors from the spread of the virus. Recovery will be a step-by-step process that keeps New Mexicans safe while introducing public health and safety measures that keeps us all healthy and COVID-19 free.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? The time is critical for New Mexico to focus inward in the state to invest its funds. Growth strategies, such as investing in early childhood education, and homegrown industries such as agriculture, outdoor recreation, film, high technology (e.g. tech-transfer from national labs), and the legalization of recreational cannabis are a good start. As we recover from the COVID-19 crisis, we know that a strong economy is only as good as our public health. Any economic plan should be coupled with building a strong healthcare system.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? We should focus on reducing violent crime in our state as our top priority. Violent criminals must be the focus of law enforcement in to how we protect children and other vulnerable populations in order to keep us all safe from harm. We have spent lots and time and money in the past on criminalizing addiction and trauma and must find alternative ways to rehabilitate those who suffer with these issues outside of our criminal justice system. Additionally, focusing on education will help us reverse generational crime and find ways to give people hope outside of criminality.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office your seeking? 1. Properly funding education in the state for future generations to thrive, starting in early childhood. 2. Ensuring we have a robust and hearty healthcare system that can provide for all at any age or health condition. 3. Diversifying our economy to ensure great paying and satisfying jobs are plentiful, and all New Mexicans can make a great living and have an enjoyable life in our state. This means revamping our tax code and investing in New Mexico.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Dolores Huerta. — As a New Mexican who has seen tremendous hardships by farm workers and other workers who have struggled to make ends meet, She has survived and thrived amid adversity, she has continued to fight and stand up for worker’s rights her entire life. I am not only inspired by Ms. Huerta, I seek to emulate her spirit and dedication to standing for meeting the needs of the vulnerable in our communities and helping them to thrive.
