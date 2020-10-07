Linda Serrato (D) vs. Helen Milenski (L)

Overview: The outline for House 45, stretching along Interstate-25 from St. Francis Drive down into the La Cienega area, looks like a battered hat providing cover from the elements. Though the two-person race between Democrat Linda Serrato and Libertarian Helen Milenski has been civil and quiet, the primary was a free-for-all with five Democrats vying for the seat after former Rep. Jim Trujillo announced he was not seeking re-election this year. Citing continued health concerns, Trujillo announced just last week that he was not going to fulfill the remaining three months or so of his current term. On Tuesday the Board of the Santa Fe County Commissioners appointed _____to play out his term — which does not mean she's the apparent victor in the race.

What they say:

How the district voted in 2018:

Key Issues for the District:

The Bottom Line: