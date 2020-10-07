Candidates: Linda Serrato, D, and Helen Milenski, L
The overview: House District 45 stretches along Interstate 25 from St. Francis Drive down to the La Cienega area. Former Rep. Jim Trujillo, a Democrat, represented the district since 2003 before announcing last year he would not seek reelection. Serrato was named this week to fill his term by the Santa Fe County Commission.
What they say: Serrato, who works as a consultant, said that despite the fact that Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-to-1 ratio in the district, she's not taking a win for granted. "I'm gonna have to earn every vote," she said. "I'm gonna try to keep talking to voters right up until Election Day." She said she's excited about a new generation of young political leaders "coming out of New Mexico and across the nation; it's not politics as it used to be. The attitude is, ‘I work for you, we have a job to do and I'm gonna ask for your help.’ ”
Milenski, who recently earned an endorsement from former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson — then a Republican, now a Libertarian — said it's possible for her to win. She said she's aided by "the vast, vast majority of Americans suffering from political fatigue … being a third-party candidate, I offer an alternative to what is so stale in many people's hearts and minds."
How the district voted in 2018: For Trujillo, who ran unopposed.
Key issues for the district: Serrato said the COVID-19 crisis has made constituents focus on "bread and butter issues" such as health care, paying rent and keeping a job. It's made her push for paid sick leave even more necessary, she said. "We need to stop incentivizing people to go to work when they are sick," she said, referring to the fact that so many workers cannot afford to take an unpaid day off. She wants to improve upon the recently created Small Business Recovery Loan Fund to encourage more business owners to take advantage of it. She said lawmakers have to find a way to help school districts deal with distance-learning challenges in the era of COVID-19.
Milenski, who calls herself a fiscal conservative, said that does not mean the state can't spend money. She said lawmakers have to look at supporting the public school system during the pandemic with an eye to "maybe cutting back other things in favor of our online education system and how we can better provide that education for students." She said she is "highly inclined" to push for a small-business tax waiver to give small businesses a chance to get back on their feet. Similarly, she feels tax waivers for workers who were hit hardest by the pandemic — including those in the hospitality and restaurant industry — should be considered.
The bottom line: Neither candidate is that well known to constituents, and both have somewhat similar thoughts on helping public schools and small businesses during the pandemic.
DEMOCRAT
Linda Serrato
Age: 35
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor's degree in public policy from Stanford University
Occupation: Consultant
Relevant experience: Has worked in policy, advocacy, and campaigns. Worked on Capitol Hill during the passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act following the Great Recession. Also worked as a political director for Rep. Ben Ray Luján's Senate campaign. Also has worked as a community volunteer.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
I believe our governor and many of our leaders have responded well to this crisis. New Mexico is a leader in the nation for our COVID response. We have limited the cases, protected our families and are an example for other states to mimic. Lujan Grisham has implemented markers to signal transitions and is adapting regularly to this changing situation. Now it will be the Legislature's job to protect us moving forward.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past, and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
I believe the Legislature should involve retired judges and other independent organizations to advise the process and ensure that our districts are developed based on the good of our communities and not the ease of our reelections.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
I believe we must invest in our infrastructure to attract new industries to our state and encourage local development. This includes investing in statewide broadband, education and sustainability to ensure that we have the natural resources to support our population. I believe it's time to legalize recreational marijuana to help close budget gaps.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
I believe our leaders must be in office long enough to gain experience and serve the people but step down to ensure fresh ideas and bold leaders are reinvigorating the Roundhouse. This is an issue that should go before all New Mexicans.
LIBERTARIAN
Helen Milenski
Age: 46
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Associate degree in science and preengineering from the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos
Occupation: Research technician
Relevant experience: Has worked in many grassroots efforts and leadership within the Libertarian Party of New Mexico.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? When I was in my early 20s as part of a divorce settlement.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
COVID-19 is real and is a threat to the health of all New Mexicans. It is also a threat in more ways than the illness itself. While I believe that the governor has effectively addressed the medical issues of the virus in the population, I feel that she has lacked in other crucial ways. Whether it was her intention or not, there is a lot of economic struggle that should have been dealt with better.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past, and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
Every effort should be made to ensure that a fair and balanced representation of voters exists within each district. For example, in my district, Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 3 to 1. That may still be fair if there is a balance struck with unaffiliated and third-party voter representation. Sadly, third-party and unaffiliated representation is often not weighed in these decisions.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
If we want to diversify our economy, our leadership must value manufacturing and small business. Oil and gas have a significant role to play in a robust economy, and their dependence will not go away entirely with green energy. We must have wisdom to strike a balance. We need to look at ways to reduce the burden on small business while ensuring oil and gas contribute fairly.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
I support term limits, unequivocally. Career politics causes dysfunctional government. We can easily see examples of politicians where holding on to their position holds heavier weight than any positive contribution they have made for the good of the people.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.