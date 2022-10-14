A Republican contender for a state House seat long held by Democrats says that there may be enough of a mood change among voters this year to give him a chance to win.

Jay Groseclose, 71, an engineer, is trying once again to capture the House District 46 seat held by Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe. Groseclose unsuccessfully tried to unseat Romero in 2020, when she won over 75 percent of the general election vote.

"I think there's enough dissatisfaction out there, a realization that over the past four years, people have not just been hurting, but hurting substantially to where they are looking for something new," Groseclose said. 

General Assignment Reporter

