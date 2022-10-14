A Republican contender for a state House seat long held by Democrats says that there may be enough of a mood change among voters this year to give him a chance to win.
Jay Groseclose, 71, an engineer, is trying once again to capture the House District 46 seat held by Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe. Groseclose unsuccessfully tried to unseat Romero in 2020, when she won over 75 percent of the general election vote.
"I think there's enough dissatisfaction out there, a realization that over the past four years, people have not just been hurting, but hurting substantially to where they are looking for something new," Groseclose said.
He pointed to rising violent crime rates and still-dismal public education rankings as evidence that state lawmakers have done little if anything to tackle two of the issues most important to voters.
On the education front, Groseclose said, if elected, he would push for legislation to ensure all public high schools have a vocational training program to prepare students who may want to sidestep college and go directly into the workforce.
"I believe vo-tech programs should be available to every high school to prepare students for careers they are likely to choose," he said. Groseclose envisions programs where high schoolers graduate with both a diploma and an apprentice certificate to help them land a job.
When it comes to crime, Groseclose favors tightening up the bail bond procedures that let judges release those suspected of violent crimes until they reach trial.
"We may have to come up with a system of accountability" for judges," he said. "I feel sorry for someone who breaks the law and can't afford to pay bail, but that's the way it is supposed to be, it's supposed to be a disincentive to committing crime."
Groseclose also said he favors doing away with the state's gross receipts tax on good and services, which he said would help small businesses save money, pay bills and expand. Lawmakers in last year's legislative session approved a temporary measure to allow restaurants, brewpubs and bars to keep those gross receipts taxes they collected.
"That gross receipts tax is probably the number one target that hurts [businesses]," Groseclose said.
He said he'd also like to see lawmakers find a way to offer incentives, perhaps along the line of what the state does for the film industry, to attract other large businesses to New Mexico.
"I don't know if that [the film incentive] is the exact pattern to copy or not, but there are ways we can improve business by not taxing certain startup costs or investments costs businesses have to do," he said.
Romero first took the seat of the sprawling District 46, which covers several local pueblos, part of Española and Santa Fe, in 2018, beating three-term incumbent Carl Trujillo.
Romero, 35, recently graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law and works in civil litigation. She was one of the main proponents of legalizing recreational cannabis last year. She has pushed for — though not always successfully — more affordable housing and funding for acequia systems.
This coming year, she said, she plans to sponsor legislation to create an office of water management to consolidate the state's agencies dealing with water. She said she has some water conservation legislation in mind as well but said it's too early to detail specifics.
Regarding crime, she said the idea of increasing penalties or sentences for offenders has to be done only in tandem with addressing the root causes of that behavior — "trauma, poverty, addictions, things we know we need to address and reinforce within our mental and behavioral health system to be able to respond in a way that is necessary."
Romero said she'd like to see a "prevention and punishment" approach to crime. ... I would really hope we can target the preventive mechanisms that work."
She foresees more legislation to reduce gun violence coming up in the 2023 session.
"I still want to make sure we do not forget the issues we have across the country with the tragedy of Uvalde," she said, referring to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022 where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
One idea she is considering is introducing legislation to increase the minimum age to purchase high-capacity ammunition magazines from 18 to 21. She also wants to see the state enact weapon storage laws to require parents to lock up their firearms so children cannot access them.
Romero said as the state begins tallying up new revenues from the now-legal cannabis industry — an average of $40 million or so per month — lawmakers can begin formulating ideas on how to appropriate that money in public health programs addressing drug addiction and creating more equitable opportunities for New Mexicans and those hit hardest by addiction issues to get into that new industry.
She said she will support initiatives to strengthen voting access and rights for New Mexicans. Efforts to pass a sweeping voting rights bill during the last legislative session stumbled and then crashed in the final days of the session. Romero, who supported this legislation, said she wants to do more to "strengthen voting rights" if she is reelected.
Romero has often said it's up to her constituents to decide if they want to keep her in office. She said she likes being in a position to solve challenging problems "but knowing how difficult they are, it does take a lot of time and attention and experience.
"Trying to figure that out, to have hard discussions, to have hard debates, I get satisfaction out of that, but it's more important people know we are moving in the right direction," she said.
Though Groseclose is placing some of his bets on the electorate's wish for someone new, Romero doesn't just have the advantage of holding the very blue seat — according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project's analysis, the district has voted Democratic by an almost 4-to-1 margin in recent statewide elections — but of having raised far more money for her campaign.
According to campaign finance report data, Romero has raised more than $102,000 and she has about $28,000 of that money left. Groseclose's campaign finance report listed no contributions but said he had spent about $1300 on his campaign. He admitted raising money hasn't been a priority.
"I have a problem asking people for money," he said. "That has been an issue so that has been an inhibition to me. That's just kind of the way I operate."