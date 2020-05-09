How to vote during COVID-19

Early voting runs from May 16 through May 30, when voters may cast their ballots at official polling locations ahead of the June 2 primary.

May 5 was the voter registration deadline.

May 28 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot, which may be returned by mail, at a Secretary of State location or at a polling location through 7 p.m. on June 2. Ballots postmarked but not received by June 2 will not be accepted, so it's advised to mail your ballot at least a week in advance.

Voters can request an absentee ballot by mail or online by clicking on or entering this link in an internet search bar: https://portal.sos.state.nm.us/OVR/WebPages/AbsenteeApplication.aspx

Traditional polling locations will remain open on June 2.