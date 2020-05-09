In Northern New Mexico's U.S. House race, a packed primary could come down to hefty checkbooks and pricey TV ads.
At a time when everyone is a potential vector of a deadly disease, a crowded field of candidates in the 3rd Congressional District is being forced to rely on hands-off methods — television, radio and digital ads — to get the message out.
The June 2 primary is only 23 days away, and the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján likely will come down to the winner of the Democratic battle: seven candidates seeking to secure a historically blue district during an unprecedented pandemic.
Since the district’s creation in 1983, only one Republican has held the seat — former minister and university teacher Bill Redmond, from 1997-99.
Anyone watching the local evening news is likely to be bombarded with advertisements from Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez, former CIA operative Valerie Plame, Santa Fe District Attorney Marco Serna and former New Mexico Deputy Secretary of State John Blair. The four have dominated the field when it comes to TV ad buys. That's a crucial disadvantage for others at a time when shaking hands in this down-home district is out of the question and voters are essentially a captive audience.
“Those are the finalists because they’ve got enough money to run the ads," said University of New Mexico political science professor Lonna Atkeson.
Other candidates include Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya of Rio Rancho, first-term state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde and Taos environmental attorney Kyle Tisdel.
Although Montoya came in second place at the party's pre-primary nominating convention, she and the rest of the pack have lagged in campaign fundraising compared to Plame and Leger Fernandez and currently are not airing television ads.
For campaigns in the era of COVID-19, money may matter more than ever, said longtime Albuquerque-based pollster Brian Sanderoff.
"So many people are staying at home, and so many people are interested in getting local and national news regarding the pandemic," Sanderoff said. "TV ratings have skyrocketed both for broadcast and cable news. So more people are seeing these TV ads than in the past."
Television always has been important in the enormous district, where knocking on every door from Shiprock to Clayton is out of the question. But it likely will play an even more critical role at a time when people are nearly always at home during the COVID-19 crisis, Sanderoff said.
Plame again outraised her competitors, reporting $580,957 in the first quarter of 2020 with $690,165 in cash on hand, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.
But Leger Fernandez also raised significant sums, with $373,262 from Jan. 1 through March 31 and $640,210 in cash on hand reported.
Serna was third in first-quarter fundraising, with $140,149, and Blair raised $104,593.
Those who raised smaller amounts, including Sanchez ($14,889), Tisdel ($13,631) and Montoya ($8,676), say they still have tried to stay active on social media while firing up their own grassroots backing and low-budget videos online.
Through advertisements, congressional hopefuls are mostly relying on their personality, biography and image to distinguish themselves in a primary in which the presumptive front-runners agree more often than not, Sanderoff and Atkeson said.
For example, in Leger Fernandez's latest April 6 campaign video, the first message in the 30-second ad is a reminder the longtime Santa Fe lawyer and former acequia commissioner grew up here.
"I'm a candidate for Congress because in a time when everything we love is under attack, we need a representative who understands our communities and way of life," she says in the video.
During a recent interview with The New Mexican editorial board, Leger Fernandez again stressed the work she has done in the state, including a fight to get broadband internet access in the Cochiti, Santo Domingo, San Felipe and Santa Ana pueblos.
Leger Fernandez emerged as the overwhelming favorite of Democratic Party delegates at the pre-primary nominating convention in early March.
She also has amassed substantial endorsements, including support from the progressive EMILY’s List, Sierra Club and a variety of other groups.
"I know the Washington that matters to New Mexico," said Leger Fernandez, a Las Vegas, N.M., native who spent years in the nation's capital after attending Stanford Law School. "I know this district intimately from the ground up."
It's a clear distinction Leger Fernandez is trying to draw between herself and Plame, who has lived in Santa Fe for about 20 years but did not grow up here and is not shy about stressing her insider Washington, D.C., knowledge as an asset rather than an albatross.
Serna makes it clear he grew up here, too — proclaiming while riding a horse down a chamisa-lined dirt road in an October ad that "people of the 3rd District want to elect someone who knows our values."
Being "from here" was one of the first things Serna mentioned during a two-hour candidate forum hosted by the Santa Fe County Democrats on Wednesday night.
In contrast, Plame has relied on the highest campaign contributions in the field to make slick ads and is quick to talk about her national security expertise as a former CIA operative whose identity was revealed during the George W. Bush administration. She also has national name recognition and was played in a 2010 biopic by Naomi Watts alongside Sean Penn.
“No one else has that,” she said recently. "What I can do is take my national security experience as well as my access. I know how Washington works and how it doesn’t work very, very well, and I want to be able to use that for the people of New Mexico."
Although relatively unknown to voters, Blair is relying on his political résumé, which includes working for then-U.S. Rep. Martin Heinrich during the Obama administration, for former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman and most recently as New Mexico's deputy secretary of state under Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
"I’m the only candidate in this race who has worked on Capitol Hill," Blair said in an interview this week. "I’m the only candidate in this race to work for President [Barack] Obama, and that experience matters. With all that we’re facing in this world right now, with the pandemic, with the climate crisis, with the ongoing constitutional crisis and President [Donald] Trump, with the opioid epidemic and gun violence, the housing crisis, the infrastructure crisis — if we as a district really want to move forward on these things and get progress, we need to elect someone with experience, and I’m the only candidate who has experience."
It's likely the race will come down to who voters like on a gut level and how well known the candidate is, UNM's Atkeson said.
“Name recognition. Character. Do I like the woman or the man? Do I like the Hispanic or the white person? Who do I know, and then gender and race become cues," she added.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.