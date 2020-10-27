Speaking at a virtual Tuesday morning campaign event for Joe Biden encouraging Latino voters in the state to cast their ballots, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Democrats would "crush it" in next week’s general election.
“We're going to crush it in New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said, raising her voice on a Zoom call with top state Democratic leaders and candidates.
The governor sharply criticized President Donald Trump for not proposing a specific plan on key issues like health care, contrasting that with plans laid out by Biden on that topic as well as infrastructure and renewable energy.
“They don't want to provide health care,” Lujan Grisham said about the president and his officials. “[They’re] not interested in making sure that our families have everything they need.”
The governor made her comments on a call for the “Biden for President New Mexico Hispanic Leadership Council,” which also included U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, state Attorney General Hector Balderas and State Auditor Brian Colón.
Lujan Grisham added that if elected, former Vice President Biden would ensure Latino and Hispanic communities “get a fair shake.”
She also urged New Mexicans to vote.
“Every single person that hasn't yet voted is going to get out,” she said. “They're gonna take care of our New Mexico families and make our priorities get addressed.”
Luján, who is leaving his seat in Congress and is running for the U.S. Senate, also pushed Latinos in New Mexico to vote.
“All of our Hispanic brothers and sisters, our Latino brothers and sisters, our Latinx generation — we need every one of you turning out in droves,” Luján said. “There's too much at stake.”
Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar of Colorado, who also spoke on the call, referred to Luján as “Senator Ben Ray Luján,” ensuring he would win his election next week. The governor did so as well.
“I'm gonna call you Senator Luján, too,” Lujan Grisham said.
Luján is running against Republican Mark Ronchetti for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Tom Udall.
And New Mexico will be no better than last place. Business as usual. Everyone wants different results but keep electing the same people. Insanity.
