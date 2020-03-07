Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday called for state Democrats to try and prevent President Donald Trump from winning New Mexico in the November presidential election.
“New Mexico is a proud blue state,” Lujan Grisham said in a speech at the state Democratic pre-primary convention. “We aren’t going to take a threat from that guy in the White House who says he can win New Mexico.”
The governor said Democrats’ recent successes in the state could create a situation “where we take our good fortune for granted.”
“We have to work smarter, harder. We’ve got to be tougher,” she said. “We’ve got to be clear that he is not coming into the state and he is not taking New Mexico."
Lujan Grisham’s comments come after Trump vowed Wednesday to win New Mexico in November, adding that he would return to the state “soon." He also promised to win the state during a rally in Rio Rancho last year, as he tried to wooed Hispanic voters and said he would protect the state’s energy industry.
A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won the state since 2004, and the GOP suffered losses across the board here in the 2018 midterms, including all statewide races.
