Republican state Rep. Tim Lewis announced Monday he will not seek reelection in the Rio Rancho district he has held for nearly 10 years.
In a news release, Lewis, an Albuquerque Public Schools teacher, said he wanted to spend more time with his family. He is married with four young sons.
"The decision to withdraw now has not been an easy one for me," he said in a news release from the Republican Party. "My family is the primary reason but I also recognized early on that the office is best served by those who do not make a career out of politics."
A spokesman for the state Republican Party said the Sandoval County Republican Party will gather nominations for potential successors, and the party's Central Committee would vote to select the nominee.
A Democrat did not run in the June primary in District 60.
