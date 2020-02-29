Republicans vying for the party's nomination in the 3rd Congressional District race plan to play up gun rights and abortion issues in a long-shot bid for a U.S. House seat not held by the GOP in decades.
In fact, since the district's creation in 1983, only one Republican has held the seat — former minister and university teacher Bill Redmond, from 1997-99.
But that's not slowing down Republicans, who say they are fighting to win over moderate Democrats and independents to try and flip the historically Democratic seat.
Anastacia "Anise" Golden Morper, the Republican who has raised the most money in a pool of four GOP primary candidates, argues "there have been so many current events that have just turned the stomachs of conservatives ... and they're tired of it and they want to be represented."
Morper pointed to controversial gun legislation signed into law this year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that allows law enforcement to seize firearms from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.
New Mexico sheriffs and pro-gun advocates assailed the measure as an unconstitutional "gun grab" during debate in the Roundhouse and after the legislative session ended last month. Many conservative Democrats in Rio Arriba County and elsewhere in the 3rd District are pro-gun and anti-abortion, which Republicans say they can use to their advantage.
“I believe all three of the congressional seats are achievable, and the Senate seats too, over these issues," said New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce in an interview Friday.
Pearce said he and Republican candidates for office have been busy reaching out to voters across the district in urban and rural areas. Pearce argued pro-gun, anti-abortion voters in Rio Arriba County are "a huge voting bloc" that could turn the tide for frustrated Republicans and moderate Democrats on the fence.
"We don't have to win Santa Fe," Pearce said.
The Republican nominee just has to lose less there and pick up a few more points in Rio Arriba and portions of the Navajo Nation included in the district, he said.
The 3rd District includes Colfax, Curry, Harding, Los Alamos, Mora, Quay, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Taos and Union counties. It also includes portions of Bernalillo, McKinley, Roosevelt, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties.
Other GOP primary candidates include Karen Bedonie, who says she's here to "turn America away from socialistic imprisonment"; taekwondo and shooting champion Audra Brown; Alexis Johnson, an engineer from Santa Fe; and former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya, a former Democrat.
Apart from the historical disadvantage for Republicans in the district, the fact that the party's top fundraiser vying for that office didn't qualify for the ballot may be another hurdle for the party.
Morper, who raised more than $20,000, was disqualified from the race by the Secretary of State's Office, which argued she failed to use the proper petition form to collect voter signatures to qualify for the ballot.
The real estate broker and Angel Fire resident said she's appealing to the state Supreme Court after a judge sided with the secretary of state.
"The New Mexico establishment is trying to stop me because Democrats fear nothing more than a conservative woman in office," she said previously. "We’re gonna fight for our right to be on that primary ballot, and we’re also gonna fight for our supporters."
