With just a few days left before Tuesday’s primary election, former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti continues to lead the fundraising battle among the five candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
Campaign finance reports filed Thursday show Ronchetti raised more than $284,000 in the most recent reporting period, more than any of the other Republican contenders. He had raised nearly $2.8 million to date, according to online Secretary of State Office’s campaign finance report documents.
While the Republicans have spent the spring battling one another for the nomination, Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, raised more than $711,000 during the reporting period, which ran from May 3 through Thursday. She has raised well over
$7 million, putting her in strong financial shape for the upcoming November general election.
Lujan Grisham does not face an opponent in Tuesday’s election.
Although Ronchetti finished fourth in the Republican pre-primary nominating convention in Ruidoso, he has built-in name recognition after appearing on television for years. And he drew considerable public and media attention in New Mexico politics when he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 — losing to Democrat Ben Ray Luján, but receiving nearly 46 percent of the vote in a three-way contest.
Ronchetti’s ability to raise more money than his competitors has also merited attention and given his campaign momentum. The candidate seen as his biggest rival, Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, brought in $156,607 in donations during the reporting period.
Republican Greg Zanetti, an investment adviser, raised nearly $58,000. Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner and retired Air Force officer, raised more than $35,000.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ethel Maharg, a former mayor of the village of Cuba who now serves as executive director of the Albuquerque-based Right to Life Committee of New Mexico, came in last in fundraising this period, bringing in $7,720.
Campaign finance report documents were not available late Thursday for candidates in a number of other races, including the Democratic Party’s attorney general’s contest, which pits Raúl Torrez, Bernalillo County’s district attorney, against State Auditor Brian Colón.
In the primary election, Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe, a member of the state Public Regulation Commission with a long history of political service, faces off against political newcomer Zack Quintero in the race to succeed Colón as auditor. Maestas raised about $53,330 in this reporting period, outpacing his opponent, who raised $21,160.
The two candidates for Santa Fe County sheriff raised about the same amount of cash, with challenger David Webb edging incumbent Adan Mendoza with $13,465 in contributions. Mendoza raised $12,915. There is no Republican candidate.
In the House District 41 race, incumbent Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, held a comfortable fundraising lead over her lone opponent, former probate Judge Marlo Martinez. Herrera raised $24,860 to Martinez’s $10,200.
In the contentious Democratic primary in District 40, former Rep. Joseph Sanchez raised more than $35,000, while incumbent Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, brought in $8,420.
In House District 46, which encompasses part of Santa Fe, fundraising data for only one candidate — Henry Roybal — was available late Thursday. Roybal, a former Santa Fe County commissioner, raised $26,650 in his bid to win the nomination for the seat held by Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe. A third contender in that race is Ryan Salazar, who, like Roybal, is an employee at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The winner of the primary will face Republican Jay Groseclose.