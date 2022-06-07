State Rep. Roger Montoya came down with COVID-19 in the homestretch of his reelection campaign. It was a bad omen.
Montoya lost by a decisive margin Tuesday to former Rep. Joseph Sanchez in the District 40 Democratic primary election.
Loyalty often means nothing in politics, and Montoya's defeat is a good example.
He prided himself on solving problems across his far-flung district, which includes parts of Colfax, Mora, Rio Arriba and San Miguel counties. Montoya believes he contracted COVID-19 while helping people evacuate as wildfires tore through the district.
He wasn't complaining about his fortunes.
"About 150 people got COVID during the evacuations," Montoya said. "At least 50 percent were over 65. Everybody was stressed."
Montoya, of Velarde, isolated himself for about 10 days. His troubles enhanced Sanchez's odds of a successful political comeback, though Sanchez probably would have won anyway.
Sanchez's comfortable victory was evidence loyalty isn't so important in elections.
Sanchez preceded Montoya as the representative in District 40. Sanchez took office in January 2019, but by April 1 of the same year he announced he was running for Congress. It was no April Fool's Day prank.
The 3rd Congressional District seat had opened, and Sanchez considered it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he wanted to pursue. He completed his state legislative term, but his ambition for most of those two years was to jump to a bigger pond in Washington, D.C.
Montoya won election in 2020 to the state legislative seat as Sanchez's successor. Sanchez didn't fare as well that year. He finished a poor third in the congressional race, more than 30,000 votes behind the winner, Teresa Leger Fernández.
Sanchez's quick exit from the Legislature mattered not a whit to most voters. They preferred him over Montoya, who was more liberal than Sanchez on issues such as abortion rights.
Prone to speaking his mind, Montoya clashed with House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, and even with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Montoya never hesitated to speak up. He is one of the few state lawmakers who never once tried to go off the record with me.
His style didn't cost him as much as demographics did. District 40 is tailored to Sanchez's politics.
Montoya, an artist, goes back to the drawing board. Sanchez, an engineer from Alcalde, will be an overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November against Republican Jerald McFall.
Two other Democratic House primaries were so tight Tuesday night they might be headed to automatic recounts. State law requires a recount if the top two vote-getters are separated by less than one-half of 1 percent.
Rep. Ambrose Castellano of Serrafina held a 30-vote lead over Anita Gonzales with 3,650 votes cast. They are competing for the District 70 seat that includes parts of San Miguel, Santa Fe and Torrance counties.
It's a rematch and a near repeat from two years ago, when Castellano defeated Gonzales by 62 votes. The main difference was a third candidate took 19 percent of the vote the first time. This year's election is a one-on-one race.
In District 39 in Southern New Mexico, former Democratic Rep. Rudy Martinez of Bayard held a lead of 93 votes in his primary against Karen Whitlock. More than 3,400 votes had been cast in the race.
Legislative elections seldom change much if a recount occurs. A lead of even 10 votes can be insurmountable.
The winner of the race between Whitlock and Martinez will face Republican Rep. Luis Terrazas of Santa Clara. Martinez was the incumbent representative when Terrazas unseated him in the 2020 election.
One Republican House seat also could end up tight enough for an automatic recount.
Two-term Rep. Rachel Black of Alamogordo was trailing challenger John Block by 46 votes with more than 3,000 ballots cast.
Block is a blogger and fierce defender of former President Donald Trump. Block campaigned on Black being too liberal for her House District 51 in Otero County.
Perhaps the night wasn't roughest on candidates in races with razor-thin margins.
Democratic State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg wasn't even on the ballot, but he had a dreadful evening.
Eichenberg's relentless attacks on fellow Democrat Laura Montoya backfired. Montoya routed Eichenberg's protégé, Heather Benavidez, in the state treasurer's race.
At age 70, Eichenberg might regard it as his worst showing in almost 50 years of politicking in New Mexico. Eichenberg's attacking style might have dented Montoya, but it crippled Benavidez.