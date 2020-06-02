Progressive Democrats who had long been frustrated by a small cadre of influential party conservatives in the state Senate may have changed the makeup of New Mexico politics Tuesday.
Powerful Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith trailed Neomi Martinez-Parra, a former special-education teacher from Lordsburg, by about 400 votes early Wednesday morning. Coupled with the defeat of incumbent Sen. George Ramos, D-Silver City, and a too-close-to-call race involving Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces, the Democratic caucus in the Senate may have taken a significant tilt to the left.
Sen. Clemente Sanchez, D-Grants, also was in a losing battle against retired educator Pamela Cordova, trailing by about 1,200 votes early Wednesday.
Issues such as early childhood education, gun control laws and abortion have long been influenced by the Senate’s more conservative Democrats. But Smith’s influence on New Mexico’s budget has been especially profound in recent years.
Of the five sitting conservative Democrats targeted by a group called No Corporate Democrats, only Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, held a comfortable lead for his District 4 seat against opponent Noreen Ann Kelly.
The news from southwestern New Mexico, where Smith was struggling, overshadowed an upset in the northern part of the state. Leo Jaramillo held a considerable lead over incumbent Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, in Senate District 5.
Though Jaramillo had over 60 percent of the votes in his favor as of 11 p.m., he said he was not ready to claim victory because Rio Arriba County had outstanding absentee ballots that had not been tallied.
Martinez faced heavy media and political criticism after he crashed his SUV into the back of another vehicle in Española in the summer of 2019, injuring two people. Police charged Martinez, 67, with driving while intoxicated, and a district judge found him guilty and sentenced him to five days of jail time later that year.
Martinez has said it will be left up to voters to decide how to judge him.
But Jaramillo, who racked up a DWI charge when he was a teen, said he thinks voters wanted change in that district and held Martinez accountable because he did not immediately plead guilty or apologize for his actions.
The trend for change was felt early in the evening when challenger Siah Correa Hemphill, a career educator, declared victory over Ramos in the District 28 race with more than 61 percent of the total votes.
Speaking by phone, Hemphill said she felt the civil unrest going on in the country is leading voters to choose candidates who “are aware of the disparities in our community” and who want “change, legislative leaders who will invest in people who will help reduce those injustices.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Ramos to his seat to replace former senator Howie Morales, who was elected lieutenant governor in 2018.
Sen. Joe Cervantes of Las Cruces was holding his District 31 seat by a comfortable margin in a there-way race against opponents Melissa Ontiveros and Arturo Terrazas.
Meanwhile, Republican candidates fought it out in a couple of other Senate battles.
After one term in the state House, Rep. Gregg Schmedes of Tijeras, a 38-year-old doctor, took on experienced lawmaker Jim White for the Senate District 19 seat in the Republican primary. Schmedes held a 150-vote lead early Wednesday.
Schmedes argued that his more conservative viewpoints would win over voters in the district, which ranges from the Four Hills neighborhood in Albuquerque to Edgewood and Moriarty.
In District 39, Susan Vescovo, 66, was keeping a slight lead over Joseph Tiano, 59, a law enforcement veteran. The winner of that primary will face off against sitting incumbent Liz Stefanics, a Democrat who was unopposed in the primary, in November.
Adding political spice to the race, Vescovo is the daughter of Papen, though she differs with her mother politically.
In House races, Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, had a huge lead over challenger Rebecca King-Spindle — a granddaughter of the late three-term governor Bruce King. McQueen, 52, netted some 75 percent of the vote late into the evening. McQueen, an attorney and chair of the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee, represents parts of Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Torrance and Valencia counties.
But a key local race in House District 45 appeared to be headed to Linda Serrato, the former political director for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján. Late in the evening, she had 37 percent of the vote in a five-person race. Lisa Martinez trailed by about 15 percentage points, though some of the Santa Fe County vote had not been tallied.
The winner takes on Helen Milenski, who ran unopposed on the Libertarian ballot.
