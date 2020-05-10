Democrats
Hank Hughes
Age: 63
Educational background: Master of Engineering in Environmental Systems Engineering from Cornell University; Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Cornell University
Occupation: Executive director, New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness
Relevant experience: I have been executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness for 18 years and have experience developing affordable housing, supervising a staff of 20 and managing a $1.7 million agency budget. Prior to that, I was executive director of St. Elizabeth Shelter. I also have five years’ experience as a water resources specialist working with communities to address groundwater contamination. My volunteer work with Santa Fe Search and Rescue has helped me understand how emergency response works in Santa Fe and the value of well coordinated teamwork in crisis situations.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? First, we need all levels of government to work together to expand safety net services so that all people have a safe place to stay while waiting out the virus and that everyone has enough to eat. At the county level, we need to make sure the federal funding for housing and food is administered by competent nonprofit agencies and that there are easy ways for people in need to access food and shelter. It is likely that social distancing of some sort will need to continue for many months, and that is only possible if everyone can get their basic needs met. As we move away from sheltering at home, the county needs to use local and federal resources to build the infrastructure we need including affordable housing and renewable energy. By putting people to work building this infrastructure we can help the rest of the economy recover more quickly.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? In order to reduce crime, we need to reduce poverty and provide appropriate evidence based substance abuse treatment. As a county commissioner, I would work to provide excellent behavioral health services through the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center, making sure that those with substance abuse issues get adequate treatment to address their problems and return to productive living. I would also work to increase the availability of affordable housing for working families, and develop programs to connect troubled young people to opportunities such as those offered at the Santa Fe Community College.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Developing an equitable infrastructure program that upgrades our road and water systems to meet the needs of Santa Fe County residents; creating more affordable housing so that those who work here can live here; addressing climate change through the creation of more renewable energy so that we can make Santa Fe County carbon neutral as soon as possible.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? My political hero is Franklin Delano Roosevelt because he listened to the experts and created new programs to address the problems facing the country in his time. He was brave enough to try new solutions and stubborn enough to make them happen. He exemplified the kind of leadership we need now, but are sadly lacking.
Floyd Trujillo
Age: 47
Educational background: University of Southern Colorado
Occupation: Managing director of Information Technology, New Mexico Finance Authority
Relevant experience: New Mexico state government, Department of Health; governance council member, Turquoise Trail Charter School, 18-plus years and served as president, treasurer, and chaired several committees (Finance, Audit, Expansion, Facilities).
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? First and foremost, ensure that any steps taken will not negatively impact public health. Bring public entities (federal, state, county, city) and private entities together to determine most effective ways to restart economy. Work to create long term, sustainable options to diversify the economy.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Focus on two key issues — unemployment and substance abuse.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Ensuring that all of Santa Fe’s children have access to the best education possible. Ensuring that Santa Fe County is efficiently and effectively using tax dollars to continuously improve infrastructure. Fighting for a Green New Deal.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? President Barack Obama. I believe that he truly cared about people and worked hard to collaborate and bring people together.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.