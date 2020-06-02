Mary Carmack-Altwies was poised to beat opponent Scott Fuqua late Tuesday night, with a wide lead in the Democratic primary race for district attorney.
She had more than 66 percent of the vote compared to Fuqua's 34 percent and was leading in each of the three counties that make up the First Judicial District.
Carmack-Altwies had what appeared to be an insurmountable lead over Fuqua in Los Alamos County — having captured almost 75 percent of the vote to his 25 percent. And she had about 66 percent of the vote in Santa Fe County. The margin was must closer in Rio Arriba County, where Carmack-Altwiese had about 55 percent of the votes and Fuqua 45.
With no candidates from other parties vying to replace outgoing District Attorney Marco Serna in the November general election, the final results in the Democratic primary will decide the race. Serna chose to forgo a reelection bid and ran instead for the 3rd Congressional District seat.
Carmack-Altwies stopped short of declaring victory, saying in a text message "absentee ballots are not in — it is too early to comment."
But, she added, "when we all started this journey eight months ago, we knew the road ahead of us. Our criminal justice system needed an overhaul, and as a society, we needed to turn the corner on trying to incarcerate our way out of addiction-fueled crime.
"I am so proud of the work we did to talk about the issues that matter," she added. "I look forward to putting those ideals into action. We have a lot of work to do, and I know that we can accomplish great things."
Fuqua could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
The district attorney prosecutes crimes in the three counties, manages an annual budget of about $6.4 million and oversees a staff of about 80 employees in two offices, one in Santa Fe and one in Española. The job pays about $125,000 per year.
Both candidates were relative unknowns in the Northern New Mexico political arena; neither has run for or held public office in the past.
Carmack-Altwies, 42, has worked as a deputy district attorney in charge of the Special Victims and Violent Crimes divisions under Serna for the past year and a half, but she spent much of her earlier career as a criminal defense attorney.
Fuqua, 45, worked for eight years in the Attorney General’s Office under Gary King, spending the last four of those years as director of the Litigation Division. More recently, he worked in solo practice with a focus on consumer-related issues, civil litigation and representation of government entities.
Carmack-Altwies has said she would bring a "data driven" approach to the District Attorney's Office and would prioritize prosecuting violent crimes — particularly those perpetrated against children.
Fuqua said he would approach the position from a place of compassion, impartiality and accountability — and start a collaborative justice pilot program.
Both candidates said they would bring stronger management skills to the office than those they say Serna demonstrated, and they would deemphasize the prosecution of crimes that arise from drug addiction.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.