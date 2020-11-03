Democratic appointees to the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals appeared to be holding the line against an onslaught from five Republican challengers Tuesday night, meaning the party will likely continue to dominate the two courts with statewide authority.
Democrats will hold four of the five seats on the New Mexico Supreme Court and nine of the 10 positions on the state appellate court if the leads the candidates held on election night last through final counts.
In Supreme Court Position One, appointed Justice C. Shannon Bacon of Albuquerque led Republican challenger Ned Fuller — a deputy district attorney from Farmington — throughout the night.
She had received 54 percent of the vote to his 46 percent with more than three quarters of the state’s precincts having reported initial results late Tuesday.
In the Position Two race, Justice David K. Thomson of Santa Fe — who was appointed to the court in January 2019 — held a similar lead over Republican challenger and Albuquerque attorney Kerry J. Morris throughout the night. Thomson had won 53 percent of the votes cast, according to unofficial vote tallies Tuesday, while Morris trailed him with 47 percent of the vote.
Democratic appointees also appeared to be winning the three open seats on the 10-member state Court of Appeals late Tuesday.
In the Position One race, Democratic appointee Zachary A. Ives — one of only two men on the panel — was edging out Republican opponent Barbara V. Johnson.
Ives got about 52 percent of the votes in the race, according to the secretary of state’s unofficial results, while about 48 percent of those who voted casts ballots for Johnson.
Shammara H. Henderson — the first Black appointee to the state appellate court — appeared to be handily beating her two challengers — Republican Gertrude Lee and Libertarian Stephen Curtis — to keep her Position Two seat on the appellate court.
Henderson had about 50 percent of the vote several hours after polls closed Tuesday, while Lee had about 44 percent of the vote and Curtis had about 6 percent of the votes in the race.
The tightest race on the Court of Appeals was the Position Three battle between Democratic appointee Jane. B. Yohalem and Republican challenger Thomas C. Montoya.
Yohalem had a narrow lead over Montoya throughout the night — about 51 percent of the vote to his 49 percent — but it appeared to be holding steady.
Voters also retained Court of Appeals Judge Jacqueline R. Medina, with about 70 percent of those who cast ballots voting to keep her on the bench.
Democrats also kept or won all 10 of the judgeships in the First Judicial District, which handles criminal and civil cases from Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.
District Judges Bryan Paul Biedscheid, Shannon Broderick Bulman and Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood were elected to the post they had previously been appointed to, in unopposed races.
Voters also elected to keep seven Democratic judges who were up for retention — including Chief Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, Francis J. Mathew, Maria Sanchez-Gagne, Sylvia F. LaMar, Jason C. Lidyard, T. Glenn Ellington and Matthew J. Wilson.
The seven previously elected judges needed at least 57 percent of those who cast ballots to elect to retain them in order to keep their jobs. Each was affirmed by at least 77 percent of those who voted.
