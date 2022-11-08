Several Democratic candidates in Santa Fe County and the surrounding area seeking legislative seats and county offices were elected Tuesday in uncontested races.

State House of Representatives

  • Linda Serrato of Santa Fe won reelection to District 45.
  • Reena Szczepanski of Santa Fe won District 47, a seat now held by Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf, who is stepping down.
  • Tara Lujan of Santa Fe won reelection to District 48.
  • Matthew McQueen of Galisteo won reelection to District 50.
  • Susan Herrera of Embudo won reelection to District 41.
  • Christine Chandler of Los Alamos won reelection to District 43.

