Democrats elected in Santa Fe County uncontested races The New Mexican Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Several Democratic candidates in Santa Fe County and the surrounding area seeking legislative seats and county offices were elected Tuesday in uncontested races.State House of RepresentativesLinda Serrato of Santa Fe won reelection to District 45.Reena Szczepanski of Santa Fe won District 47, a seat now held by Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf, who is stepping down.Tara Lujan of Santa Fe won reelection to District 48.Matthew McQueen of Galisteo won reelection to District 50.Susan Herrera of Embudo won reelection to District 41.Christine Chandler of Los Alamos won reelection to District 43.Santa Fe County Magistrate CourtThe following judges were elected to the bench:David Segura in Division 1.Dev Atma Singh Khalsa in Division 2.John Rysanek in Division 3.Donita Sena in Division 4.Santa Fe County positionsJustin Greene was elected as the District 1 county commissioner.Camilla Bustamante was elected as the District 3 county commissioner.Adan Mendoza was reelected as the sheriff.Isaiah Romero was elected as the county assessor.Cordelia Montoya was reelected as the probate judge.