Convicted felon Rebecca Romero wasted her time by running for the Santa Fe City Council. She hasn’t received a pardon from the governor, which she needs to hold office under state law.
What’s worse is an untold number of voters have already cast their ballots for Romero. She hid her criminal record for most of the campaign, a disservice to residents of Council District 4.
Because no one asked and Romero didn’t tell, voters knew nothing about her felony convictions until this week.
A tipster steered reporters to court records of Romero’s crimes. They are listed under her maiden name of Rebecca Ridgeway.
She pleaded no contest in January 2007 to forgery, credit card theft and unauthorized withdrawal from a bank account. Later that month, Romero’s criminal record grew, as she pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement.
Now 37, Romero attributed her crimes to immaturity or perhaps naiveté.
“I was in my early 20s when I became a convicted felon,” she wrote in an overnight Facebook posting to her “constituents.”
Judges showed Romero mercy, placing her on probation. She remained under court supervision until 2014.
“I’ve had many years to rehabilitate and reintegrate back into society, becoming a functional, upstanding, active/engaged citizen to our local community,” Romero wrote.
Much of her assessment is self-serving. Convicted felons can reform themselves and become contributing members of their community. Part of that atonement is being honest — something Romero did not do.
I asked her why she didn’t disclose her criminal record to voters.
“I made a mistake. I should have,” she wrote in an email.
Did Romero believe she could lawfully become a city councilor with her felony record?
“As I just recently discovered the rule for holding office, I am working on that issue.”
She didn’t begin soon enough for the November city election. Romero would have had to petition the governor months or even years ago to have had a chance of being pardoned in time to take office.
Politicians with criminal records worse than Romero’s have won elections, including at least one in New Mexico. Former state Sen. John Ryan, R-Albuquerque, was connected and astute enough to obtain a pardon before seeking office.
Ryan was 18 years old in 1980 when he and two cohorts broke into the home of a widow. They stole portraits and other valuables. Then they called the terrified victim to demand ransom money for the return of her property.
Ryan was arrested and convicted of conspiracy and burglary. He said the pain he caused motivated him to turn his life around. He became a lobbyist and a behind-the-scenes advocate for Republican politicians.
Gov. Gary Johnson, then a Republican, pardoned Ryan in 1997. Ryan went on to become executive director of the state Republican Party.
In 2004, he ran for the state Senate in a tossup district. Ryan knew his felony convictions would cloud his campaign, so he sent 10,000 letters to residents of his district admitting what he’d done. Voters elected him by a decisive margin.
His criminal record occasionally was used against him in the Senate. Ryan deflected each attack the same way.
“I am a convicted felon,” he would begin. Then he would say most people are willing to forgive someone who’s remorseful. He was correct.
Depending on the moment, Ryan could be an affable or a cocky politician. Once, when redistricting threatened to match him against Democratic Sen. Dede Feldman, he told many men in a crowded corridor of the Capitol why he would defeat Feldman: “She’s old,” he said.
I reported Ryan’s comment in a column, and it appeared in most of the state’s newspapers. Humiliated by the publicity, Ryan apologized to Feldman on the Senate floor. To jab Ryan, she had arrived wearing a white wig and riding a wheelchair she did not need.
They weren’t thrown into the same district. Ryan survived a new wave of criticism to win another term. He served 12 years in the Senate before retiring from elective politics.
Romero probably came from tougher circumstances than Ryan. She didn’t have his network of powerful contacts or his willingness to take responsibility for crimes or his rude remarks.
But Romero could have been honest about her record. She blindsided supporters and early voters. On that basis alone, she doesn’t belong on the City Council.
She can still make a comeback if she cares enough to take the first arduous step. Every story of redemption starts with a truth-teller.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
