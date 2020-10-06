The Santa Fe County Commission unanimously voted to appoint Linda Serrato to fill the remainder of the term of former Rep. Jim Trujillo in House District 45.
Citing health reasons, Trujillo, who is in his early 80s, unexpectedly resigned from his seat in late September. Though he had announced a year ago that he would not seek reelection, the Santa Fe Democrat initially planned to finish his term, which ends Dec. 31.
Serrato and Libertarian Helen Milenski are running for the seat in the general election.
Serrato worked as a political director for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján and gained Capitol Hill experience during the creation and passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Serrato on Tuesday told commissioners she supports legislation to help small-business owners during the coronavirus pandemic and prohibit taxing Social Security benefits. She said she supports legalizing the use of recreational marijuana as a way to raise more revenue for the state.
Commissioners gave Serrato and Milenski five minutes each to make their case for the seat. Milenski chose not to take part, said Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart.
District 45 has traditionally voted for Democrats. After being appointed to the seat in 2003, Trujillo often ran unopposed.
Serrato, 35, said after the meeting that she likely will be sworn in to the House of Representatives over the next few days.
"This will give me an opportunity to get started should I be elected in November," she said.
