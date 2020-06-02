Hours after polls closed Tuesday night, partial results from the primary election were streaming in from counties across the New Mexico, and winners were being called in some races.
Yet on the webpage for Santa Fe County’s results, there were zeros running down the column. The county hadn’t begun reporting.
“We have a tremendous amount of absentee ballots and not enough staff,” Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said late Tuesday night. “But we’re doing the best we can.”
Finally, the county’s numbers appeared around 10:35 p.m., and shortly after the race for the 3rd Congressional District, which spans Northern New Mexico, was called for Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez.
But the long wait in Santa Fe was precisely the scenario pollsters, pundits and advocacy groups had been concerned about — the possibility of delayed results on election night fueled by the huge volume of absentee ballots.
Ironically, the delays were the result of a successful campaign by election officials and advocates to encourage people to vote absentee in order to avoid polling stations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Indeed, an unprecedented number of absentee ballots were received by county clerks — over 247,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. And surprisingly, overall turnout was even higher than in the primary election of 2016.
Yet the sheer volume of mail-in ballots, particularly those that arrived at the last minute, slowed the progress in Santa Fe.
That, in turn, delayed the results for the 3rd Congressional District race, though the contest ended up being somewhat of a landslide.
Shortly after 11 p.m., Leger Fernandez had 42 percent of the vote, compared to 23 percent for Valerie Plame and 13 percent for Joseph Sanchez. The Secretary of State said late Tuesday it did not yet have figures on how many votes were yet to be counted.
The other two key congressional contests were called earlier, with Mark Ronchetti winning the Republican primary for U.S. Senate and Yvette Herrell taking the GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District.
Most New Mexico counties turned in their results earlier than Santa Fe. At 10:30 p.m., 31 of the state’s 33 counties had sent in at least partial results, and 19 of them had reported fully.
It was only Santa Fe and San Miguel counties that hadn’t reported at all, according to the Secretary of State’s website. San Miguel finally reported close to 11 p.m.
Salazar said Santa Fe County had a large staff on hand to work the election, filling the warehouse it uses to count ballots to the brim.
Staff even began counting absentee ballots May 28, working every day, including the weekend. And workers ferried to and from the post office “constantly” to pick up new ballots, Salazar said.
Yet Salazar said Tuesday afternoon her office was “inundated with absentee ballots being sent out and absentee ballots coming in.”
“We are conducting an election in a very unusual circumstance that none of us have experienced,” she added. “So it’s a lot of work. It’s overwhelming.”
Salazar also said the county was unable to upload early voting tallies because ballots with write-in votes “were not complete” and needed to be “verified individually.”
Common Cause New Mexico, an organization that has been encouraging voters to vote absentee, said it had been worried about reports of delays with mail delivery of absentee ballots in Santa Fe County.
“They were one of the counties I have been most concerned about,” executive director Heather Ferguson said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said last week there were “serious delays” in the mail delivery of absentee ballots to households across the state. While the U.S. Postal Service contended there hadn’t been any delays in service in New Mexico, there were plenty of reports of delays from organizations working on get-out-the-vote efforts.
Longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff said Tuesday it was remarkable that voter turnout was higher for this primary than in 2016, predicting it would reach 40 percent once all ballots were counted. Turnout was 34 percent for the primary four years ago, he said.
Sanderoff also noted more than twice as many Democrats as Republicans voted absentee, reflecting the two parties’ conflicting stances on social distancing and the state’s stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
More than 174,000 absentee ballots had been received from Democratic voters as of Tuesday afternoon, whereas only around 71,000 had been received from Republicans, according to data from the Secretary of State.
On the other hand, more Republicans than Democrats had voted in person on election day as of Tuesday afternoon — around 37,000 registered GOP voters compared to some 31,000 Democrats.
