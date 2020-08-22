With a nod toward a past that seems both far away and yet all too familiar, the New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative has launched an effort to increase turnout for the November election.
The nonpartisan coalition, composed of a variety of Black-led organizations in the state, held an online news conference Saturday morning to talk about the need for Black New Mexicans to vote at a time when key issues in the community — voting rights, voter suppression and economic and social justice, to name just a few — have again risen to the top of the nation's consciousness.
The coalition is calling the New Mexico effort "Freedom Summer '20."
Central to social change, coalition leaders said, are elections, and they referred to past heroes of the fight for voting rights — 1960s-era Civil Rights leaders Fannie Lou Hamer and John Lewis, later a revered U.S. congressman — as trailblazers in an effort they want to see grow in November and beyond. Speakers who recalled earlier struggles for equality and younger leaders who've taken the baton agreed the issues must be addressed through the vote.
"When John Lewis and so many crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, he didn't fear being beaten, he didn't fear being bloodied, he didn't fear going to jail, he didn't fear anything," said Joseph Cotton, head of the New Mexico NAACP. "He had one thing in mind, and that was the vote. It is so important for us to get out and cast the vote."
Though New Mexico's Black vote is relatively small, organizers said they are determined to follow a three-pronged approach — outreach, education and mobilization — to increase their numbers in November. Organizers said they will concentrate on all forms of media, including electronic and social, to get the word out and will focus on early and absentee balloting as well.
"What we're planning on doing as an organization and in this community is making sure that we educate our community, that we educate the Black community," Cotton said. "Getting young kids, getting young people involved. … We got to get this myth out of our heads, [that] our vote don't count, nothing's going to change. Well, you're absolutely right: Our vote don't count if we don't cast it. Nothing will change if we don't vote."
Others in the news conference also talked about moving young Black voters to become more active, emphasizing the opportunities to connect, particularly on college campuses.
"One of the big things that we have to recognize is that we have a lot of state institutions, collegiate institutions, and we really need to mobilize and engage all of our collegiate student populations between the ages of 18 to 24 and even I would say 18 to 30. … We need to recognize that we have a lot of small pockets of micro-Black communities in all these higher education institutions," said Brandi Stone, director of the University of New Mexico's African American Student Services office.
