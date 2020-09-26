ALONG U.S. 70
The Organ Mountains separate Las Cruces and Alamogordo like jagged teeth jutting from hard earth in a hard country.
Driving east over the mountain range from Las Cruces, the first thing to confront a visitor on an otherwise wide-open vista is a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, where an agent will ask whether you’re a U.S. citizen. And then the fighter jets from nearby Holloman Air Force Base rip through the sky like jackknives.
Though the two cities are just over 60 miles apart, they’re worlds apart in many ways — embodying an electoral battleground that contains a majority-Democratic, majority-Hispanic metropolitan area and the surrounding rural, Republican and largely Anglo desert hinterlands of the vast 2nd Congressional District.
That divide sums up the challenge — and the uncertainty — for both U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a Las Cruces Democrat, and her Republican rival, Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo. In 2018, Torres Small beat Herrell by fewer than 4,000 votes, wrestling the district from GOP control.
Torres Small’s upset victory in a district that long has favored Republicans has spawned a high-stakes effort to get the seat back and made the 2nd District one of the most watched in the country.
But the excruciatingly tight race — played out largely in hard-edged ads during a pandemic when face-to-face campaigning is difficult — is really best viewed by spending time in the hometowns of each candidate. One city, Las Cruces, has changed plenty in recent years. The other, Alamogordo, hasn’t. And those clashing perspectives, as much as anything, encapsulates the battle.
On the east side of the mountains, Alamogordo gained size and stature as a military town and stayed that way, with a few farms and ranches sprinkled in. It’s a place where people are patriotic and where patriotism means God, guns and country first.
In Las Cruces, once known for possessing a state university, a thriving agricultural community and little else, signs of evolution are everywhere. With close to 100,000 people, it’s New Mexico’s second-largest city, boasting the kind of suburban developments common in nearby El Paso or Albuquerque.
With that growth has come electoral changes as well: Democrats in recent years have been winning federal races by bigger and bigger margins in surrounding Doña Ana County, in part because of Las Cruces’ rise in population, says Albuquerque pollster Brian Sanderoff.
Other changes are more subtle, but no less real. Twenty years ago, people might have been hard-pressed to find a wine bar in Las Cruces. Now there’s one that caters to the LGBTQ community, complete with gender-neutral bathrooms. It’s thriving despite COVID-19, says owner Russell Hernandez.
Arianna Parsons, the 40-year-old owner of Beck’s Roasting House and Creamery, a popular coffee shop in the historic district of Las Cruces, says she’s known Torres Small for years and trusts her. Parsons grew up liberal, the daughter of a “hippie” midwife — the Grateful Dead-loving, 1960s counterculture kind of hippie. She lived in the Missouri Ozarks before moving to Las Cruces in 2010.
Parsons has a vision of a country that has not yet been achieved.
“There is a way of life in which you’re not just working to pay bills so that you can work so you can pay bills,” Parsons says. “It’s a really weird way to live life. And I think that that’s how capitalism is set up in the United States for most people. And is that the eventual goal? And if not, then what are we doing?”
You’d be hard-pressed to hear that kind of thought in Alamogordo, where Trump flags flap in the wind, where people can buy a bucket of nails and an AR-15 from the same hardware store, where many will invite you to take off your face mask rather than ask why you aren’t wearing one.
With a population of nearly 32,000, conservatism with a capital C holds sway in Alamogordo, much as it does in cities like Hobbs, Roswell, Carlsbad and Clovis, where Herrell must do well to win.
“She’s pro-business, pro-God, pro-gun, pro-life and we are as well in this county, by and large,” says Bob Heisinger, a retired Alamogordo police officer and an imposing, intense man built like a tank.
Heisinger has seen combat and says he enjoyed his time in the military. He leads the volunteer Alamogordo Search and Rescue team and has no problems in seeing the world in stark, easily defined terms.
“I’m a believer in Jesus; I don’t hide that. I stand by the truths that I know from God’s word, and the people who represent those truths, I’ll represent, I’ll stand shoulder to shoulder with,” he says. “Those who are openly opposed or the antithesis to truth … I’ll stand against it. Period. There’s no gray area there.”
Against such black-and-white contrasts, the 2nd Congressional District is up for grabs.
Bright lights, bigger city
In a Las Cruces house built by his grandfather in the 1920s that has since been converted into a dusty music studio, Dave Wheeler, 51, is leaning forward intently with his hands clasped, listening to a Christian rock band lay down keyboard tracks.
Wheeler describes himself as liberal — but not super left-wing. He says he used to be in an “industrial metal” band that nearly clinched a deal to get its music regularly played on a TV show, but the contract instead went to another metal band called Korn, which has since sold over 40 million records and won two Grammys.
Wheeler grew up in Santa Fe and Las Cruces, moved to L.A. for 10 years and started his music studio back in Las Cruces in the early 2000s. He’s earned the bulk of his money doing audio work and renting equipment for film crews in New Mexico and Texas, and was in another rock band for 10 years that named most of its songs after breakfast cereals.
“It’s crazy, man,” Wheeler says, describing his political outlook. “To some of my real Republican friends, I’m like a pinko — ‘How could you?’ ” he says, laughing. “But to my Democratic friends, they kind of question me a lot.”
Wheeler describes himself as somewhat fiscally conservative and socially liberal, and he shakes his head at the intense political polarization in America today. He says he can’t understand why anybody would oppose Black Lives Matter protesters. He also doesn’t understand why anybody would refuse to wear a mask during the pandemic. He thinks the government should foster a healthy safety net.
He plans to vote for Torres Small because he likes that she went to Georgetown University and earned her law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law. Herrell, by contrast, got a degree from the ITT Technical Institute in Boise, Idaho.
The difference matters to Wheeler. He also likes that Torres Small seems able to work with both Democrats and Republicans, though an analysis from the nonprofit news organization ProPublica reported she has voted with fellow Democrats 94.5 percent of the time.
Later in Wheeler’s studio, a man named Ken de la Pryme, who leads the Christian rock band Wheeler recorded, says they should do another vocal take with a little more oomph behind it. They’re doing a song called “Back to the Cross,” but de la Pryme doesn’t fit the Christian Sun Belt stereotype: He’s a liberal who taught communications at New Mexico State University for 30 years before retiring in 2019, and he said he plans to vote for Torres Small, too.
He says he doesn’t care for the flags people drape themselves in or the caustic language that’s often used in political campaigns.
“Right now, we have no rational debate,” de la Pryme says. “We have name-calling. Both political parties have become experts in trashing the other side.”
If most liberals and conservatives could just log off Facebook, turn off the talk radio and sit in a room to discuss the issues for a few hours, they could probably agree on a lot, he says: better schools, cleaner water, cleaner air, better jobs.
He says he can’t compromise on President Donald Trump. He doesn’t even like that Torres Small mentions working with him in ads.
Small town, hometown
In Alamogordo, Shannan Wright, 60, is talking about the discipline he learned after joining the Air Force in 1979, shortly after turning 18.
His commander let him take a day job at a local plumbing and utility business called General Hydronics while he worked the night shift at Holloman. He started out changing oil and worked his way up to president and CEO of the company, where he’s been more than 40 years. He married the daughter of the man who founded the company.
“I believe there’s makers and takers. My family’s always been makers,” he says. He describes Otero County, which counts Alamogordo as its seat, as “gun-toting, hard-working people.”
Wright, like many Republicans in Alamogordo, has the firmly rooted belief that government assistance for impoverished families is a form of dependence that shouldn’t be available for anybody except those with disabilities and the elderly who can’t work. Even then, he says, it might be better for churches and the local community to take care of their own.
His mother raised him and three siblings alone after his father left their dairy farm in Albert Lea, Minn., for warmer weather in Georgia. He worked his way up without an education. And like many Republicans, he says he’s worried about the civil unrest in the country.
The way he sees it, Black Lives Matter protesters advocating for an end to police brutality and disparities in the criminal justice system shouldn’t be out in the streets.
“If they don’t like things in this country — they have a choice. They can leave. Why can’t you just either be an asset or stay home?” he says with incredulity in his voice.
The “accept it or leave” sentiment is one quietly — and sometimes, not quietly — shared by many in Alamogordo, and one that drew headlines and condemnation from civil rights leaders when Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who also leads the political group Cowboys for Trump, delivered a speech that featured a call for some Black athletes to “go back to Africa.”
Democrats and others have leveled accusations of racism at Trump and many of his supporters. It’s a charge Republicans in Alamogordo are sensitive to, though it’s not hard to find some in town who can offer bigoted words.
Louis Theriot, a 78-year-old Vietnam War veteran born in Port Arthur, Texas, and a staunch supporter of Trump, in an interview at his Alamogordo home referred to Muslims as “monkeys.” He spent seven years working for an oil company in Saudi Arabia and said he was appalled to find “the most closed society on Earth.” It was a country he said he decided to leave after seeing two men stoned to death in a ditch and five Scud missiles landing outside their home at the start of the Gulf War.
“One war in a lifetime is enough,” he says. “You figure God’s trying to tell you something.”
Theriot grew up a conservative Democrat in Texas but says the party left him behind.
“This is gonna sound cold as hell, probably, but they got to giving money away to people, a lot of unemployment money,” he says. “A lot of welfare money. The welfare came in to be — and it was a blessing, it was a [expletive] blessing, man. It was wonderful. It helped those people out. Then all the sudden they started swinging — well, there are people who don’t go to work. Big ol’ healthy young men. What are those sons of bitches living on? Well, they’re gettin’ a welfare check.
“Now we got people driving around in Cadillacs, for Christ’s sake. They’re on welfare.”
Inside Kerry Maupin’s office at Western Ace Hardware in Alamogordo, the desk is stacked with papers and boxes of bullets. A self-described Libertarian, Maupin says he’s most concerned about large corporations undermining the republic, although he has no love for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — himself no fan of large corporations.
Nobody in Maupin’s store wears face masks. If others don’t like that, they don’t have to support his business, he says. He likes Herrell because she backs Trump and because he believes she would fight against gun control efforts in Congress.
The gun issue is a recurring theme in the campaigns of both Torres Small and Herrell. And it’s a wedge issue that has clearly plays to some in Alamogordo. Despite both candidates saying they fully support gun rights, Heisinger, the retired police officer, and others say they don’t believe Torres Small is a true friend of the “gun-toting” cowboys of Otero County, as Wright characterizes his neighbors.
Heisinger says he believes it’s every man’s duty to protect their family, with violence if necessary.
“I’m not gonna allow somebody to kill me so I can’t take care of my family, or allow somebody to kill you so you can’t take care of your family,” he says. “My job in the oath that I took when I joined the military and as a police officer has no expiration date. I’ll be the guy who will fight. I’ll stand in that gap and bridge that hedge. And there are many like me. I will do that. I’ve done it for perfect strangers.”
A connection over the hill?
For all the differences — cultural, societal, electoral — people on both sides of the race between Herrell-Torres and Small offer at least a hint of common interest.
Regardless of who wins, Wright says he wants an end to the intense polarization in the country after the November election.
“I want to see it unite, regardless of if it’s Republican, Democrat, independent — whatever it is,” Wright says, leaning forward in his company’s board room. “Look at how after 9/11 everybody in the country was united and American. What happened to that? Things shouldn’t have changed.”
Back in Las Cruces, Wheeler also hopes there’s a way the country comes together. But the specter of Trump, he says, looms large.
“I would like to see the end of the polarization. I’d like to see the end of the lying that’s happening, and I’d like to see people begin to trust their doctor and see people begin to stop following these false promises that they’re being given by Trump,” he says. “People need to start using their common sense again and not just blindly following their pack.
“And I suppose for either side, really. I think they’re both just so far apart from each other people need to just use their common sense and do what’s right for the country and not what’s right for the person.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.