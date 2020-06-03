Former Santa Fe school board member Steven Carrillo was leading the race Wednesday to represent the New Mexico Public Education Commission's District 10, which spans Taos County and parts of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Colfax counties.
The commission authorizes and oversees around 50 state-chartered schools, including New Mexico School for the Arts, Monte del Sol, The MASTERS Program, Tierra Encantada and Turquoise Trail in Santa Fe.
As of Wednesday evening, Carrillo had 78 percent of the votes cast in a three-way race with LeAnne Christine Salazar-Montoya, a former teacher and superintendent who is now executive director of the Northern Area Local Workforce Development Board, and William Humbert, a retired Texan with more than four decades of experience in education.
Results from Rio Arriba and Taos counties were not yet posted.
All three candidates were unable to gather enough signatures for their names to be on the ballot before the COVID-19 pandemic halted door-to-door campaigning, so they ran as write-ins.
Carrillo was not ready to call himself the winner.
"I'm very hopeful that the voting trend continues, but not comfortable to declaring a victory quite yet," he said.
