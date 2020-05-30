In the final days before Tuesday's primary election, candidates in the 3rd Congressional District race are spending every last minute making phone calls, airing ads on TV and social media and crossing their fingers before the finish line.
Seven candidates are vying for the Democratic Party's nomination in the race for outgoing U.S. House Rep. Ben Ray Luján's seat in a heavily Democratic district. And while the race has been relatively devoid of controversy, the primary drew national attention recently when a shadowy Washington, D.C., group began airing ads featuring Nazi imagery and bringing up former CIA operative and U.S. House hopeful Valerie Plame's 2017 gaffe.
That year, she tweeted an anti-Semitic article from a website called the Unz Review. She has since repeatedly apologized and has attended services at Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe.
Meanwhile, state officials in New Mexico have alleged sluggish mail delivery — which the postal service denies — and problems with the state's voter registration list in at least one precinct in Santa Fe that the county clerk now says are resolved. Some Santa Fe voters have also said just days before the primary they still have not received their absentee ballots despite requesting them weeks ago.
Uncertainty over whether larger counties such as Bernalillo will have enough election poll volunteers for everything to run smoothly and whether election officials can handle a surge of in-person or last-minute absentee votes on election night also remains an open question. All of these factors could delay election night results, adding to the pressure Tuesday evening in the 3rd Congressional District race, which may well be close.
Yet candidates are pushing forward, calling voters and doing their best to campaign in the homestretch of an election taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we have been inspiring people," said Teresa Leger Fernandez, the self-described front-runner in the race and a longtime Santa Fe attorney.
Leger Fernandez is facing Plame; former Deputy Secretary of State John Blair; Santa Fe-area District Attorney Marco Serna; Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya; state Rep. Joseph Sanchez; and Taos environmental attorney Kyle Tisdel for the party's nomination.
No one has thrown in the towel despite a recent poll funded by a progressive Washington, D.C., group that endorsed Leger Fernandez showing the race may come down to her and Plame.
The poll, paid for by EMILY's List, shows the longtime Santa Fe attorney 9 points ahead of Plame, capturing 33 percent of voters' support compared to 24 percent for Plame among 661 likely primary voters.
Other candidates received single-digit support, according to the poll conducted by Clarity Campaign Labs.
If the poll is right, it could be a close race between Leger Fernandez and Plame, whose national name recognition and highest-in-the-field campaign contributions have buoyed her.
“I feel my chances are good. We do have tremendous support. … I've done this whole race with my heart and with integrity. It saddens me that over $1 million of dark money has flowed into this race, and that is not a healthy democracy in my mind," Plame said.
Two other candidates in the race, Blair and Serna, have criticized Leger Fernandez for the influx of so-called dark money — spending from outside groups that do not disclose their donors — after two Washington, D.C., organizations spent more than $300,000 airing ads in support of Leger Fernandez.
After an ad from a separate dark money group displaying swastikas in Plame's eyes with other white supremacist imagery, Blair and Serna amped up their criticism of Leger Fernandez despite her disavowal of the ad and calls for it to come down.
Plame is also using the dark money issue in a last-minute fundraising pitch days before the primary election.
"We cannot compete with dark money spending without your grassroots support," a fundraising email to supporters said. Yet the Washington, D.C., group VoteVets has spent $65,927 to purchase TV ad spots for Plame's campaign, Federal Election Commission records show.
VoteVets previously called on Leger Fernandez to apologize for the Plame ad featuring white supremacist imagery despite Leger Fernandez's condemnation of it.
Plame is still leading the pack in fundraising with more than $2 million, followed by Leger Fernandez with close to $1.28 million. Serna has netted $640,408, and Blair has raised $395,606. The rest of the candidates have raised significantly smaller amounts.
In a race during a pandemic that has ended going door-to-door, shaking hands and meeting voters in the flesh, candidates have resorted to virtual fundraisers, Zoom meetups, online forums, and TV and social media ads. Political experts in New Mexico have said that has created a dynamic in which money may matter more than ever.
Meanwhile, Blair and Serna are spending the last few days before Tuesday's election calling voters and plan to air more television ads over the weekend in a final effort to sway voters.
“I do think it’s going to be a tight race, and I believe we have a very good chance of coming out on top come Election Day," Serna said.
Blair, campaigning from home like the rest of the candidates, remains optimistic, too.
"I have a home office in one of the guest rooms, and I’m here from about 7 in the morning until 11 at night just working," Blair said. "We’re on the phones all day talking to voters."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.