Third Congressional District candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez has again come under fire from fellow Democratic primary opponents over dark money ad spending — this time over an attack spot featuring swastikas superimposed over opponent Valerie Plame's eyes.
Fellow candidates John Blair and Marco Serna — who together with Plame and Leger Fernandez are seen by some New Mexico political experts as the most serious contenders in the June 2 primary election — both condemned the advertisement.
They're also criticizing Leger Fernandez over it.
The 45-second video, calling attention to a 2017 controversy involving Plame, comes from the Alliance to Combat Extremism Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit. Leger Fernandez said in an email Wednesday she does not know the nonprofit and has "no connection" to it.
Leger Fernandez, who has racked up endorsements from influential Democrats and other groups, also disavowed the advertisement in a tweet Wednesday.
"There is an extremely offensive and sexist video going around about another candidate in this race," Leger Fernandez, a longtime Santa Fe attorney, said in a tweet. "This video against Valerie is extremely offensive and sexist. This type of vilification has no place in our politics and I strongly condemn this video. My life’s work and my campaign has been about love, not hate."
The ad references Plame sharing on social media an anti-Semitic article titled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars” in 2017. The onetime CIA agent initially called the article “very provocative, but thoughtful” before walking back her statements and apologizing.
According to the ACE Fund’s website, the political 501(c)(4) nonprofit group, which does not have to disclose its donors, is dedicated to working for a “more perfect union by targeting extremist forces and rebuilding trust between Americans and their elected leaders.”
ACE Fund President Ian Sugar declined to disclose who is funding the low six-figure ad campaign. He said English and Spanish versions are airing online and on local TV and radio stations.
"Some people might think that sharing content from a white supremacist hate site at least nine times displays the type of judgement needed to be a Democrat in Congress. We disagree. We think promotion of white supremacy is disqualifying," Sugar wrote in an email.
In a statement, Plame again apologized for the social media post from 2017 and attacked the defamatory ads.
"Part of being a leader is acknowledging when you have made a mistake and trying, as best you can, to make it right," Plame said. "When I inadvertently retweeted offensive material I apologized immediately on Twitter. I have since continued to apologize, from the bottom of my heart, in any way that I can to atone for this mistake. These advertisements are Republican smear tactics and have no place in a Democratic primary or anywhere in our democracy. This is hate speech pure and simple.
“These ads are disgusting. Our community is struggling to survive this pandemic and rebuild our economy," Plame continued. "That will take all of us working together. Political campaigning of this nature is divisive, and not who we are as New Mexicans."
The controversy referenced in the ad stems from Plame sharing an article from a website called the The Unz Review, founded by conservative businessman Ron Unz. In it, the author repeated the anti-Semitic trope that Jews control the media and politics.
The ACE advertisement features swastikas superimposed on Plame’s eyes; Plame wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and images of neo-Nazis holding torches at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., where white supremacists marched through the streets chanting, "The Jews will not replace us."
Leger Fernandez, whose campaign called for the ad about Plame to come down, was slammed last week by her rivals after so-called dark money groups poured $300,000 into TV and online ad buys that supported her campaign.
In a statement, Serna, the district attorney in the Santa Fe area, again criticized Leger Fernandez for not denouncing dark money groups pouring money into separate ad spending supporting her campaign.
Prior to Leger Fernandez's disavowal, Serna on Tuesday called on Leger Fernandez to condemn the ad and "publicly reject the dark money pouring into her campaign."
Blair also condemned the ad "in the strongest possible terms" and called "for Teresa Leger Fernandez to denounce dark money ads and demand they ALL come down immediately."
With just 12 days before the June 2 primary, online and TV advertising has become increasingly important in the vast 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses Northern New Mexico.
The Anti-Defamation League for the Mountain States Region does not have any plans to issue a statement about the ad, said the region's Associate Director Jeremy Shaver. But it's being criticized by several of the seven Democratic candidates in the race and some Jewish leaders in Santa Fe.
Rabbi Neil Amswych of Santa Fe's Temple Beth Shalom called it "a disgusting, immoral smear," adding that he hopes "that anyone who sees this sees it for what it is — dirty politics from dark money and a morally repugnant slander that represents a new low for this campaign."
Lance Bell, president of the Jewish Community Council of Northern New Mexico, said the ad was "over the top." Though he is not a Plame supporter, Bell said it's not because of the 2017 Twitter gaffe.
"I think that she made a grave error with promoting that website,” he said. “When I see swastikas in the eyeballs of someone, I find that very scary, and I sure don’t think she fits that impression of a neo-Nazi.”
