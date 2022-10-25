Gerald Baca
Age: 60
City or area of primary residence: Las Vegas, N.M.
Educational background: Robertson High School, Las Vegas (diploma, May 1980); college: New Mexico Highlands University (BA political science, cum laude), 1984; University of New Mexico School of Law (Juris Doctor, 1987)
Occupation: Judge, New Mexico Court of Appeals
Party affiliation: Democrat
Political experience: Previously ran for district attorney of the 4th Judicial District; district judge (2007-09 and 2013-21), 4th Judicial District; chief judge, 4th Judicial District (2019-21); appointed Court of Appeals judge by governor (2021)
Relevant life experience: Native New Mexican born and raised in San Miguel/Mora counties. Husband/father/grandfather, married to Darlene Romo-Baca for 38 years.
Two adult children, three grandchildren. Previously a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, District Court judge.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent?: I was appointed to the New Mexico Court of Appeals after being thoroughly vetted by the bipartisan Judicial Nominating Commission process. I have over 35 years of experience as an attorney and judge and have experience in nearly every area of the law and in nearly every court in the state.
I am the only candidate for this position who has prior experience as a judge.
2. What could the justice system, including the Court of Appeals, do to better serve the citizens of the state?: We can strive to make the justice system better for everyone by developing and implementing programs whereby cases can be resolved without fully litigating them. We should not only develop but compel parties to participate in these alternative dispute resolution programs so that many of these cases can be resolved sooner without the expense of a trial. Examples of these programs include mediation, arbitration and mini trials.
3. The current Court of Appeals is composed primarily of trial lawyers/plaintiffs lawyers. Do you believe it is properly balanced with lawyers from different backgrounds? I disagree with your premise, and I believe the court is well balanced.
The 10 judges on the court come from a variety of practices and backgrounds, including, but not limited to former prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, appellate practitioners, District Court judges and civil litigators. For example, I was previously a prosecutor and small-town practitioner who represented clients in criminal defense, family, property, probate, child abuse/neglect and mental health commitment cases as plaintiffs and defendants.
4. Is it a fair criticism among lawyers that the Court of Appeals takes too long to decide cases? The court resolves cases as quickly as possible given the high volume of cases on the court’s docket. Nearly every appeal filed in New Mexico must go through the Court of Appeals. Everyone at the court is acutely aware that these cases have been litigated for months/years before they get to the court. The court is constantly considering more efficient ways to get cases resolved so that the parties get answers sooner.
5. What are your suggestions to resolve the backlog of cases before the Court of Appeals? This court is one of the busiest in our state. It is often the “court of last resort.” It is required to hear most appeals filed in New Mexico. Hundreds of appeals are filed each year.
Each case requires detailed, thoughtful analysis. While we must move cases as quickly as possible, we have an obligation to review every case thoroughly and completely to be sure that we decide the case correctly under the facts and law.
Barbara Johnson
Age: 71
City or area of primary residence: Albuquerque
Educational background: BUS at UNM, and JD at UNM School of Law.
Occupation: Lawyer
Party affiliation: Republican
Political Experience: Ran once for District Court and once for Court of Appeals
Relevant life experience: Chose New Mexico in 1974, Practicing Family Law in New Mexico since.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent?: Representing family members requires a broad range of legal knowledge about everything involved in their lives — their personal relationships and lives at all stages, children’s developmental stages, their assets (real estate, businesses, inheritances and gifts, bank and investment accounts) and their liabilities (mortgages, taxes, credit card debts), their cultural background, their criminal and domestic violence matters. Representing clients in a courtroom and being “down in the trenches” advocating their rights in a persuasive way while thinking on your feet. Lawyers learn to recognize when the decision-maker has made an incorrect, biased or unfair decision. Thirty-three years of experience on the receiving end of decisions should help me better serve New Mexico families with their appeals.
2. What could the justice system, including the Court of Appeals, do to better serve the citizens of the state?: Enforce and apply U.S. and New Mexico constitutions and laws without “legislating” and expeditiously as possible. The judiciary is the third equal brand of our government, with the purpose of serving as a “check” on the other two branches to ensure those branches do not violate out Constitutions and laws. And specifically regarding Court of Appeals, it should move the citizens’ cases more quickly and in a less complicated way through the appellate process.
3. The current Court of Appeals is composed primarily of trial lawyers/plaintiffs lawyers. Do you believe it is properly balanced with lawyers from different backgrounds?
I do not believe our current Court of Appeals is balanced as it should be in many ways.
Divergent and broader backgrounds and experiences in practice areas for judges would create better balance. We need more family law, criminal law, business law, environmental law and lawyers from other areas of practice on the court. Also, we only have one Republican out of the current 10 judges on the Court of Appeals — none on our Supreme Court. And finally, we have no Native American judges. Our entire judiciary should more fairly reflect our citizenship and our cultures.
4. Is it a fair criticism among lawyers that the Court of Appeals takes too long to decide cases? Yes. I have only had one expedited bench decision on the Court of Appeals that took a few months.
The remainder of my appeals have taken years. Our families and citizens deserve faster service from their judiciary.
The backlog of cases should be eliminated as soon as possible. New appeals should be decided in month — not years.
5. What are your suggestions to resolve the backlog of cases before the Court of Appeals? Do whatever it takes to do so. Ensure every required step in the process moves as quickly as possible. Perhaps shorten deadlines. Perhaps hear oral arguments and make decision from the bench. Perhaps request assistance from those willing to serve, i.e. retired district court and appellate court judges.
Sophie Cooper
Age: 71
City or area of primary residence: Corrales
Educational background: B.A., economics, University of Chicago; JD American University Washington College of Law 1989
Occupation: Public defender attorney
Party affiliation: Libertarian
Political experience: none
Relevant life experience: I have lived in New Mexico since 1977. Before law school, I owned an Indian jewelry and supply store in Albuquerque and in Gallup. I understand the struggles of small businesses. My fiancé was Navajo and I understand the different cultures in our state.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent?: I have a lot of life experience. I grew up in New York, went to college in Chicago, moved to Albuquerque in 1977 to start my own business. Later, I went to law school and have practiced as a state and tribal public defender.
In 2008, my fiancé and I were hit by a drunken driver near Shiprock. He was killed instantly, and I had to rebuild my life, emotionally and spiritually.
I developed resilience.
2. What could the justice system, including the Court of Appeals, do to better serve the citizens of the state?: The judiciary is one of three branches of government.
The point of three branches is to provide a system of checks and balance against the power of other branches.
Since the onset of COVID, the executive branch has used its emergency powers (Public Health Emergency and Riot Control Act) to overrun the legislative branch. The justice system should do its job and check the other branches to preserve our individual rights from government abuse.
3. The current Court of Appeals is composed primarily of trial lawyers/plaintiffs lawyers. Do you believe it is properly balanced with lawyers from different backgrounds? I don’t know but I do know that I have an interesting background. Law is my third career. I worked in market research in Chicago for three years and then owned an Indian jewelry and supply store with branches in Albuquerque and Gallup. I have worked as a state public defender in Albuquerque for 27 years, retired, and began working as the public defender at the Pueblo of Isleta. I have traveled this state extensively.
4. Is it a fair criticism among lawyers that the Court of Appeals takes too long to decide cases? Yes
5. What are your suggestions to resolve the backlog of cases before the Court of Appeals? Shorten the deadlines and tighten the rules on granting extensions. I will learn more about the causes of delay if I win the election.
It’s hard to know the causes from afar.