Bonds for senior centers, libraries, more on ballot
Voters are being asked to allow the state to issue bonds to raise funds for a variety of construction projects at senior centers, libraries and colleges and universities.
The overview: The first, Bond A, would authorize more than $33 million to pay for construction and improvement of senior citizen facilities, including the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center in Santa Fe. It would account for $1.83 per $100,000 of asset value.
Bond B would allow more than $9.7 million to be spent on libraries across the state. It accounts for $0.54 per $100,000 of asset value.
Bond C would benefit schools, ranging from colleges to tribal schools and others, for more than $156 million. Because the property tax year 2020 mill levy is 1.36 mills — the same as the rates in the previous two years — passage does not require a property tax increase.
Santa Fe County has placed about $20 million in general obligation bonds on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The overview: Santa Fe County is asking voters to approve three separate bond packages.
The first would raise more than $4.8 million for work on open spaces, trails and parks.
The second would create about $11 million to improve county roads.
The third is $3.75 million to buy property and water rights for water and wastewater projects. They do not require a property tax increase.
