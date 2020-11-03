In September 2019, President Donald Trump stood on a stage in Rio Rancho and proclaimed he would flip the state of New Mexico in the next election.
His claim rang hollow on election night.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden easily defeated Trump in the state, according to projections by multiple news outlets, including the Associated Press. Late Tuesday night, Biden held 54 percent of the New Mexico vote compared to 44 percent for Trump. About 65 percent of ballots had been counted.
“Donald Trump lives in a fantasy world,” Marg Elliston, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said in an interview late Tuesday. "Part of his vision was he could win New Mexico, but he was wrong.”
Biden's victory in New Mexico was never in doubt Tuesday night. Though the nationwide presidential race remained too close to call into the wee hours Wednesday morning, the winner in New Mexico was projected by some news outlets as early as 7 p.m. local time, when the polls closed. And even in early returns, Biden held a substantial advantage.
Steve Pearce, chairman of the state Republican Party, said Trump was unable to convince enough Democrats to cross party lines and vote Republican. He said at least 20 percent of Democrats typically need to do so in order for a GOP candidate to win a statewide race in New Mexico.
Citing recent polling carried out by his party, Pearce said the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was likely the biggest reason Trump couldn’t do well in the state.
“I’m thinking that might have been a deciding factor,” Pearce said.
Meanwhile, University of New Mexico political science professor Gabriel Sanchez said the Trump campaign didn’t invest enough in advertisements and other spending in New Mexico in order to be competitive.
“The biggest surprise to me was there was so much made of President Trump’s perception that they could flip New Mexico, yet they didn’t invest any energy,” Sanchez said. “I was pretty surprised by that. I thought they would actually make a strong play for New Mexico, and that never developed.”
While Trump visited Nevada and neighboring Texas and Arizona, he did not come back to New Mexico after last year's Rio Rancho rally, where he gave a speech about the need to tighten border security, build a border wall, and bolster the oil and gas industry.
Earlier this year, Trump signaled he might visit the state, but soon thereafter was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Biden, perhaps buoyed by polling throughout the fall that seemed to indicate he was safe in New Mexico, didn't visit the state during the campaign.
