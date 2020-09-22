Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday it hired longtime political strategist Raul Alvillar as state director for New Mexico, a post charged with mobilizing voters ahead of the November presidential election.

A native New Mexican, Alvillar formerly served as national political director of the Democratic National Committee and was also associate director of the White House’s Office of Public Engagement under former President Barack Obama.

Reporter

Jens Gould covers politics for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He was a correspondent for Bloomberg News in Mexico City, a regular contributor for TIME in California, and produced the video series Bravery Tapes.

