Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez has won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Leger Fernandez beat six other Democratic candidates, including former CIA operative Valerie Plame, in a crowed field to succeed Ben Ray Luján, who is seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press called the race at 10:47 p.m.
