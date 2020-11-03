Former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in the state of New Mexico, the Associated Press has reported.
The news agency called the race in New Mexico at 7 p.m. local time, even as the New Mexico secretary of state had not yet reported results.
Biden was leading Trump by a count of 52 percent to 42 percent in New Mexico, according to an Oct. 28 CNN poll.
The race was far from being decided nationwide, as some states had vote counts that were too close to call while others had just begun reporting.
