A ballot measure that would change the Public Regulation Commission from a five-person elected body to a three-person appointed board — a move that would fundamentally change one of the state’s most influential and controversial agencies — appeared headed to passage.
Late Tuesday night, Constitutional Amendment 1 was ahead by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent.
Supporters and opponents agree the 24-year-old commission, which regulates utilities and some industries, plays a strong part in New Mexico’s energy policies and how they’ll be shaped in the future.
But the two sides disagreed on whether a smaller, governor-appointed board will be better for New Mexico, a state that depends on oil and gas for a large share of its tax revenues yet is investing more in renewable energy to curb greenhouses gases that fuel climate change.
Those who favor the overhaul say it will help ensure experts are placed on the board rather than politicians.
Critics contend Amendment 1 will shift the selection from voters to a governor who could choose members based on politics more than qualifications.
Commission Chairman Steve Fischmann said he doesn’t agree with all the changes but believes reform of some sort was inevitable.
“So, it’s certainly not a tragedy,” Fischmann said. “There are advantages to [being] appointed. While it’s not my preference, there are room to do some improvements [to the measure] and make it work.”
Still, he said the initiative’s language was misleading. It states the commission would be made up of three members the governor chooses from a list but it doesn’t state the current law calls for them to be elected.
Fischmann said when he told his constituents that they would no longer decide who sits on the board, they opposed the amendment.
But an environmental group applauded voters backing the amendment, saying it will shake up a commission that some believe has become too allied with utilities and the oil industry.
“I definitely think it’s the right move for New Mexico,” said Noah Long, who oversees the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Western climate and clean energy program. “It puts us in a good position to meet our energy targets and lead the nation on clean energy.”
The commission’s five members are now elected every four years. Appointed commissioners will serve six-year terms, and only two can be from the same political party at a given time.
All potential appointees will be vetted by a bipartisan commission, and the governor must select candidates from that list, Long said.
The commissioners’ six-year terms are staggered, so a new governor can’t replace the entire board at once, unlike other state commissions, Long said.
“It makes it impossible to swipe it clean and reappoint,” he added.
Fischmann acknowledged that appointing commissioners could lead to more-qualified regulators making decisions. But he thinks it’s incorrect that the new system would remove politics.
Fischmann said lobbyists would need to spend much less money influencing a governor making appointments than in electing a commissioner they want, adding legislation should be passed to prevent industry groups from donating money to the officials who will nominate the commissioners.
Long said that the elected commission has represented industry interests far more than the public’s.
“For folks who are concerned about industry domination of the [appointed] commission or excessive oil and gas friendliness of the commission, that’s really what we’ve seen for the past 20 years,” Long said.
Amendment 2, which would alter some terms and dates when elected officials begin to serve their terms, was headed to easy passage, leading 63-37 late Tuesday.
