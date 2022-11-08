It took Rosa Lopez an entire lifetime to fill out a ballot as a U.S. citizen.
On Tuesday morning, one of the country’s newest voters walked into one of Santa Fe’s busiest polling locations and performed her civic duty for the first time as an American — at the behest of another first-time voter, her teenage daughter, Tanya Medrano.
“I’ve been keeping up with stuff and it seems it’s sort of crumbling around us, so I knew I had to have us come here,” Medrano said, gesturing toward her mother. “It’s the first chance either of us had to vote, and I didn’t want us missing it. It’s a big deal.”
Dressed in medical scrubs, Lopez said her recent citizenship made her feel empowered to join those letting their voices be heard. That she could share it with her daughter made it even more rewarding.
“I was a little nervous, very excited,” Lopez said. “To be a resident and put in my vote, it makes me happy.”
The pair were among hundreds of people who streamed into the corrugated metal building at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning. One of the busier voting locations in town, its doors swung open at 7 a.m. to welcome a line of voters that stretched around the building into the parking lot.
It remained busy well into the lunch hour when another rush saw the line trickle out the front door and into a covered foyer outside.
One of those taking a dive into the morning crunch was congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson. Dressed in a turquoise pantsuit with a coffee in hand, she walked outside and echoed the feedback of many when she said the process was as smooth as ever.
“I think people are very excited to come out and vote and exercise their right and, you know, I’m just really glad to provide a choice,” she said. “However people vote, I’m just glad that people are participating in our Democratic republic and that when people go to the polls you want to know that you have a choice.”
Not everyone was convinced of a seamless electoral process. Jim Mendoza has voted in every election he can recall and would never consider sitting one out in the future.
He showed up to Tuesday’s vote in a well-worn Make America Great Again hat that bore the details of years of dutiful service. The red cloth had smears of dirt, the white lettering turned to beige under a veil of sweat and soil, the brim rigidly curved around Mendoza’s wrinkled brow.
He questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 general election, adding voting is no longer the tried-and-true process it was meant to be. Showing up in person was his way of getting the system back on track.
“I totally believe we got ripped off the last election,” he said. “I can’t see how Americans would have put the man that’s in office now, how he got there except hiding in his basement. It’s clear to all Americans what happened but we’re not burning down houses and neighborhoods and destroying the country like the other side does. I just see that the integrity of Americans, a silent majority, are speaking out now.”
Brandon Goodell and Jason Marquez are teachers at Capital High School. They arrived to the polls just minutes apart, Goodell pushing a stroller with his two young daughters in it. He said it was his first foray into the voting arena in 20 years, noting his wife’s parents were in town from Argentina and were curious about the American electoral process.
“Well, down there it’s required that you vote or there’s a fine involved,” he said. “If you’re asking about how much it’s changed here over the years, you’re asking the wrong person because this isn’t something I usually do. No complaints, though. It was smooth.”
Marquez was in and out fairly quickly. He said he has noticed a distinct difference in the voting experience in recent years. From the mask mandates of the pandemic to the dramatically increased participation of voters young and old, he said a trip to the polls is becoming something new altogether.
“I have to say, we’re pretty lucky in Santa Fe; it’s mellow and there’s not a lot of [voter] intimidation type of things going on that we see elsewhere,” Marquez said. “But I think it’s really exciting to see larger turnouts because we just haven’t seen it in the past."
Michael Thames came to the polls with his brother, Mark. The two were impressed with the efficiency of the fairgrounds location and lauded the process that allowed a long line of people to get in and out within 15 minutes. The increased political tension between the parties, Michael said, has only heightened their desire to cast a ballot.
“It’s the Republicans who are coming out, it’s all over the place,” Michael Thames said. “I think all the Democrats do the mail-in ballots and the Republicans show up so their vote doesn’t get thrown away.”