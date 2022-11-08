110822_JG_Voters1.jpg

Gillian Marquez, 5, plays with a toy under a voting booth while her father, Jason Marquez, fills in his ballot Tuesday at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

It took Rosa Lopez an entire lifetime to fill out a ballot as a U.S. citizen.

On Tuesday morning, one of the country’s newest voters walked into one of Santa Fe’s busiest polling locations and performed her civic duty for the first time as an American — at the behest of another first-time voter, her teenage daughter, Tanya Medrano.

“I’ve been keeping up with stuff and it seems it’s sort of crumbling around us, so I knew I had to have us come here,” Medrano said, gesturing toward her mother. “It’s the first chance either of us had to vote, and I didn’t want us missing it. It’s a big deal.”

110822_JG_Voters2.jpg

Marine veteran Jim Mendoza looks at his ballot before casting his vote Tuesday at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds.
110822 jw gov votes1.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham waits to vote Tuesday at the Southside Branch Library.
110822-Ronchetti01rgb.jpg

Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti speaks to the news media Tuesday before voting at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque.
110822_JG_Voters3.jpg

Pete Romero walks with his dog, Loca, to submit his ballot after voting Tuesday at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds.

