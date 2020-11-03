Difficult economic times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic aren’t dissuading the majority of voters from committing funds for libraries, senior facilities and other infrastructure upgrades.
The state’s and Santa Fe County’s bond measures were all poised to pass Tuesday night.
About 64 percent of voters approved a $156 million bond to improve colleges and other schools. It will add a tax of 54 cents per $100,000 in assessed property values.
A proposed $33 million bond to build and improve senior citizen facilities, including the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center, garnered 68 percent of the vote. It would add a tax of $1.83 per $100,000 in assessed property values.
And a $9.7 million bond to be spent on libraries across the state got 66 percent. It does not require a property tax increase.
Meanwhile, an overwhelming 80 percent of Santa Fe County voters were approving $20 million in general obligation bonds.
One bond would raise more than $4.8 million for work on open spaces, trails and parks. A second would create about $11 million to improve county roads. And the third would earmark $3.75 million for water and wastewater projects.
These bonds will not require a property tax increase until the economy improves enough to raise assessed values.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.