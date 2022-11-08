ALBUQUERQUE — Mark Ronchetti’s dreams of reclaiming the Governor’s Office for the Republican Party were dashed Tuesday, and he didn’t make supporters wait deep into the night to know the hard truth.

A little past 9:30 p.m., Ronchetti took the stage at the Hotel Albuquerque to tell supporters his campaign “likely to come to an end tonight without winning.”

The former television weatherman, who jumped into the race nearly a year ago, said just because you walk down God’s path does not mean you will win. But, he added, you are “assured to be better for what you’ve done for him.”

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community