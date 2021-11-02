The polls closed at 7 p.m., and five minutes later it was clear there would be no upset, no regime change, no mayor from the south side of Santa Fe.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler did not do enough to oust Mayor Alan Webber in what should have been a competitive race for the city’s top political job.
Webber broke to an early lead of more than 20 percentage points. The gap closed only a bit as he defeated Vigil Coppler with an ease that surprised her.
Several hours earlier, she had said her polling showed the election would be tight and she was in striking distance of winning.
Sitting in a downtown restaurant, a silver chain featuring the word “vote” around her neck, Vigil Coppler identified what she considered Webber’s glaring weakness.
“What I’ve seen as a city councilor is he does not know how to manage,” she said. “And he does not really know Santa Fe. He knows it from the east-side perspective.”
Her message didn’t resonate. Never did Vigil Coppler, 67, find a way to inspire voters to view her as a superior alternative to the incumbent.
Lack of money was part of her problem. Webber at last count had raised $461,000 — about three times more than Vigil Coppler.
Many of Webber’s large contributions came from out of state, but that didn’t encumber him. Donors from California, Massachusetts and Oregon can buy plenty of political advertising in
Santa Fe.
For Vigil Coppler, fundraising was a penance.
“I just hate asking people for money. I always knew I wasn’t going to collect as much as he did,” she said.
But cash flow was only part of the reason Vigil Coppler lost. The bigger problem was she failed to make a cogent argument on why she should displace Webber.
He was weakest on delivering basic city services. By definition, that should have made Webber vulnerable.
Unchecked weeds, roads full of chuckholes, unsightly parks and a police department that lost evidence in cases of violent crimes provided Vigil Coppler with plenty of openings. She needed to specify her plan for fixing lax city services, but never did it in a forceful way.
Vigil Coppler also had a good deal of raw emotion on her side.
Webber’s police force allowed criminals to destroy the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza. He endorsed the decision as one that prevented injuries, as though keeping the peace and enforcing the law were mutually exclusive.
With city services lacking and the Plaza obelisk in a thousand pieces, Vigil Coppler had a chance to keep the incumbent in full retreat.
She wasted her opening. Vigil Coppler didn’t persuade voters that she had the skills to solve the city’s myriad problems.
That’s too bad, because Vigil Coppler had shown herself to be a knowledgeable leader about city operations. In a quiet, intellectual way, she pointed out an embarrassing lapse by Webber soon after each was elected in March 2018.
The city manager and deputy city manager had devised a little-known system to hand temporary raises of
10 percent or 15 percent to 37 select municipal employees who would work on a technology project. Not even the City Council was told of the special raises before they were in place.
Webber initially defended the hefty pay increases as sensible. Vigil Coppler, a former city human resources director, told him they were impermissible. She remembered all raises had to be approved by the City Council, not instigated in backroom deals.
Webber finally did what he should have done from the beginning. He asked the city legal department to look into the matter. It did, belatedly vouching for what Vigil Coppler had already told him.
Facing hard truths, Webber reversed himself. He said the raises were improper and would be canceled.
Webber then asked for and received the resignation of City Manager Brian Snyder.
Snyder found a soft landing spot. His contract enabled him to continue city employment in the Water Division.
Bigwigs tend to survive their own ineptitude at every level of government. One who didn’t was then-Human Resources Director Lynette Trujillo. She retired after the foul-up with the raises.
By Vigil Coppler’s account, her relationship with Webber soured quickly.
“After that first year, he just kind of shut me out,” she said, speaking specifically of being passed over for appointments to influential city government committees.
Much of the City Council was a rubber stamp for Webber. Vigil Coppler was more inclined to challenge him. She began looking like a formidable mayoral contender.
It didn’t turn out that way. Had Vigil Coppler run a better campaign, this would have been a column about an election. Instead, it became a political obituary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.