The Democratic and Republican nominees in the race for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District seat will face off Oct. 8 in a televised debate hosted by KOB-TV and the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez, the Democratic candidate, has confirmed she will participate in the event with her Republican rival, Alexis Martinez Johnson.
“This year's election comes at a time when everything we love is under attack, including our health care, our planet and our democracy itself,” Leger Fernandez said. “I am looking forward to this opportunity to discuss the policy issues that matter most to our district and what's at stake in this historic election.”
Leger Fernandez has stressed voting rights, health care, climate change and education during a campaign that also has focused heavily on her New Mexico roots. She defeated a field of six rivals in the Democratic primary to win the party's nomination for the race.
Despite little support from the inner circle of the Republican Party in New Mexico, Johnson also defeated two opponents during the June primary. During her campaign, Johnson stressed anti-abortion policies, conservative Christian sentiments and a pro-gun platform.
Johnson said in a statement her campaign is centered on "the forgotten New Mexican," a theme she intends to return to during the debate.
"For far too long New Mexico politics have been about wealth, power, and political families," Johnson continued. "It is time we elect a servant leader who will return the voice to the everyday New Mexican. That is why I am running for U.S. Congress."
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, KOB-TV will hold a separate debate for the 2nd Congressional District race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and Republican Yvette Herrell.
