DEMOCRATS
Kyle Tisdel
Age: 41
Lives in: Taos
Educational background: Michigan State University, B.A. in International Relations; University of Vermont Law School, J.D.
Occupation: Public interest environmental attorney
Relevant experience: I have spent my career fighting for people and communities living in the shadows of fossil fuel exploitation, and holding the federal government accountable to the science and timeline of the climate crisis. I have won many precedent-setting cases in federal court, helping to lay the foundation for the phaseout of fossil fuels. In New Mexico, I have worked as the lead attorney defending the Greater Chaco Landscape, I have prevented oil and gas leasing in the Santa Fe National Forest, and have represented local organizations and Diné communities in the implementation of the Energy Transition Act.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Several pueblos and, in particular, the Navajo Nation, have been dramatically impacted by the spread of COVID-19, and there is immediate need for PPE and relief within these communities. While federal relief included $8 billion earmarked for tribal governments, as of today, $0 has been allocated. This is unconscionable and cruel, and there is tremendous need for immediate aid. More broadly, I would fight for relief that is focused on people and small businesses, not for large corporations and Wall Street. This would include basic monthly income for working Americans to help pay the bills and put food on the table, as well as free healthcare for testing and those inflicted with the disease so that people are not also faced with medical bankruptcies. This aid would help stimulate our economy from the ground-up, rather than further enriching the top 1 percent.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? New Mexico has operated as an energy colony for big oil for generations. We must not only manage the decline of fossil fuels to preserve a livable planet, but we must hold industry accountable for its legacy of exploitation. This will allow us to expand jobs in the oil and gas industry by focusing on plugging wells and restoring our landscapes, while also helping to build resilience within front-line communities. We should lead in renewable energy, help transform the regional and national grid, and increase funding to our national labs for renewable innovation. We should reform federal agriculture subsidies to support rural family farms and restoration agriculture — rather than funding aimed at corporate owned farms — legalize cannabis, and expand hemp production.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? A major driver of crime is from a lack of opportunity and a sense of hopelessness. Reducing crime must start with restoring the fabric of our communities, educating our youth, and creating economic opportunity. We should embrace restorative justice and programs to rehabilitate non-violent offenders, including expanded resources for addiction, while also providing the support and resources for law enforcement needed to keep our communities safe.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? 1. To address the climate crisis and make the transformation necessary to preserve a livable planet; 2. To expand our safety net, including Medicare for All and access to health care; 3. Expand labor rights, including a livable wage and collective bargaining, to grow our middle-class.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Franklin D. Roosevelt was President during the Great Depression and World War II. In some ways, this time reflects the immensity of the many crises we currently face: a global pandemic, economic collapse, and the growing climate emergency. The New Deal reforms he put in place were focused on working people and farmers. These reforms not only created the social safety net we enjoy to this day, but helped to level the playing field and advance principles of equity and justice, leading to the greatest expansion of prosperity this country has ever seen. Now is a time when we must again put people and our planet first, rather than greed and a consolidation of wealth at the top.
Teresa Leger Fernandez
Age: 60
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Yale University, B.A.; Stanford Law School
Occupation: Social impact lawyer
Relevant experience: Vice chairwoman, Advisory Council on Historic Preservation; White House Fellow; special assistant to the secretary, Housing and Urban Development; board member and volunteer on a variety of organizations; Leger Law and Strategy LLC
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Our governor and congressional delegation have done a tremendous job of leading our state through this crisis, but we need more from the Trump Administration, especially for our hardest hit populations — our Native American pueblos and nations. The president should respond to requests of tribal nations and the All Pueblo Council of Governors regarding disaster relief cost sharing, the need for more PPE, emergency food and health supplies, and governmental support for the Navajo Nation, the pueblos and the Apache nations.
State and local governments in New Mexico have saved lives by helping to flatten the curve, but now face crippling budget deficits. Funding for local governments must be in the next COVID-19 disaster package, as well as increased funding for hospitals and rural health clinics. We must not let this pandemic destroy the institutions which we rely on to meet our health needs. We must not let this pandemic wreak havoc to our education funding and local government functions as local governments strain to find resources that the federal government could assist with.
Increased testing, including antibody testing, is needed to help us re-open and prevent a second wave. Trump refused to include immigrants in the COVID testing and recovery stimulus packages. We must recognize that if one person is ignored and left out of our approach, we risk the health of the entire community, so I call for appropriate testing for all immigrants, as well as inmates, nursing home residents, the homeless, and front line workers at the grocery stores, and other essential businesses.
The immediate economic needs of those without jobs and of the businesses closed to help protect us all must be met with additional economic packages that prioritize small businesses, consider recurring monthly payments to individuals during the crisis and for a period after. The best way to stimulate an economy is to provide help to those that will use that money immediately. During the crisis, almost 30 million Americans lost their jobs, while billionaires increased their wealth by 10 percent. We must address this economic inequality and focus our federal recovery efforts on those 30 million people, and the businesses and communities that depend on their active participation.
Following the re-opening of the economy, the federal government must undertake an unprecedented financial recovery package — similar to what the country needed to come out of the Great Depression. If we reinvest in our infrastructure, address our inequality, address our housing crises and tackle the climate crisis, we can build towards a healthy, just, and sustainable future.
We need to transform our health care system so coverage is not tied to employment status, so that not only are we prepared for the next pandemic — but that we finally enact policies that recognize what we know; that health care is a human right. We need to make paid-family leave permanent, and raise the federal minimum wage in a way that lifts up the well-being of whole communities.
This summary acknowledges that Congress must address the crisis of now and the restructuring of tomorrow. If we fail to undertake these and other measures, we will have lost the opportunity to better prepare ourselves for the next health crisis and the planetary crisis that is unfolding even as we deal with the pandemic. While the virus can infect anyone, we see that the most disastrous effects are on those most vulnerable because they don’t have savings, access to health care, or the ability to stay home from work.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? New Mexico has incredible resources, from our abundant wind and solar to the technology and talent at our labs and the energy and creativity of our people. New Mexico should put all our resources to work to tackle our climate crisis and build a green economy that will be stable and vibrant for generations to come. In Congress, I would advocate for a restructuring of our tax incentives away from fossil fuels and to clean energy and increased federal support for education and vocational training, which are the foundation of a thriving economy. I’d push to simplify the multiple federal investment programs which are needed to bring funding for businesses and community projects to our smaller cities and rural areas, but don’t get used enough because they are too complicated or fail to understand how implementation works on the ground. I’d push for more technology transfer from our labs, but also for federal investments in building an innovation economy in Northern New Mexico by tying together our labs, our local communities, UNM and pull in New Mexico Tech University.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? In order to address crime, we need to address the root causes of crime. That means funding for early childhood education and after-school programs. We must treat drug and alcohol addiction as a health problem and provide medical treatment and social services to overcome the addiction. We need to make sure that we have an economy where good jobs are available to everyone, and that everyone who wants to pursue an education (including job training) has the opportunity to do so.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Fundamentally, I believe that it is the role of government to provide the foundation for healthy, safe, thriving communities. As such, my top priorities in Congress would be to fight to ensure that all Americans have access to quality, affordable health care and that we finally bring down the cost of prescription drugs and out-of-pocket health care expenses. During this pandemic, we’ve seen the fault lines of our current health system exposed, with over 30 million losing their jobs, they’ve also likely lost their health insurance. We must transition to a system where coverage is not tied to employment. In addition to the health of our community members, I will also prioritize the health of our planet. I’ve spent years raising renewable energy issues on behalf of New Mexico communities, and will continue to fight to protect our air, land, and water. Finally, we know that education is the backbone of a thriving economy. We must increase federal support for educational opportunities — from early-childhood education to higher education — and across the spectrum of college, community college, vocational and job training, and apprenticeships.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? I often call out in my speeches that “Ahora Es Cuando!" It’s Time Now to take bold and courageous action. My father’s memorial had those three words, “Ahora es Cuando” as the heading. It comes from a song/refrain from older days in New Mexico where people would sing that the politicians made promises, but the pueblo had to ask, “pues cuando” — when will they deliver on their promises? My father, Sen. Ray Leger, represented San Miguel, De Baca and Guadalupe counties and his call to action was “Ahora es Cuando.” He got things done. He, and my mother, are my political heroes/ heroines. His memorial goes on to state that “he loved politics, not as a means of acquiring power, but as a means of harnessing the political process to improve life for communities, and for the individuals who make up those communities.” For example, in his first term, he introduced the legislation to make generic drugs available in NM. My father also remembered the bigotry he encountered when they took the cattle to market and signs on some restaurants said that “no dogs or Mexicans” were allowed. He worked to change that when he and my mother, a bilingual education pioneer (on a NMDOT historic marker in Guadalupe county) helped write and pass the 1973 Bilingual Multicultural Act, by which Tewa, Tiwa, Towa, Keres, Navajo, Apache and Spanish, along with other mother tongues, are taught in schools. I, too, believe that elected leaders should make a difference for their communities, and that our “community” embraces the wide range of diversity, in this state, this country, and on our planet. I want to work, as they did, to defeat those that would demonize an “other” to gain political power. And instead to help us realize that there is no other, only an us. And, especially in this moment we are in now, to use the power of political office to make the changes that we know are imperative for building healthy, thriving communities. Because now is the time. Ahora es Cuando!
Valerie Plame
Age: 56
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Undergraduate, Penn State University; graduate degrees from London School of Economics and the College of Europe
Occupation: Former CIA operations officer
Relevant experience: Managed top-secret covert programs designed to keep terrorists and rogue nation states from acquiring nuclear weapons; was responsible for decision-making at senior levels, recruiting foreign assets, managing multimillion-dollar budgets and briefing U.S. policymakers
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us on a global, national, local and personal scale. It has shed light on inequalities within our political, financial, and social infrastructures that we can no longer ignore. While this pandemic has been devastating, it presents us with opportunities to reconstruct an economic system that will be more sustainable and equitable for all New Mexicans.
Our economic recovery won’t just be a few steps, but miles of unpaved road that we, as a community, will have to walk together. New Mexico faces unprecedented challenges, facing both the economic consequences of the pandemic and plummeting oil and gas revenue, which account for 39 percent of the state’s budget. New Mexico needs to fight for our fair share of stimulus funds. We must hold Congress accountable and ensure those who need it the most get the funds, and save our main streets, not large corporate chains.
Our state government needs immediate financial support for those on unemployment to help us care for our families. Once the public health crisis eases and medical experts, in conjunction with our elected leaders, deem it safe to begin reopening New Mexico’s economy, restoring consumer confidence will be crucial. That starts with free, accessible and robust COVID-19 testing. We need to ensure that everyone has access to the health care they need, whether for COVID-19 or any other illness. To get our economy moving, we need a healthy workforce, now and going forward.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? COVID-19 has changed the world as we know it, how we relate to one another, work, and shop. We need to get people back to work in good-paying jobs that support families and think long-term about how we protect ourselves from future economic challenges. Living in a state that relies so heavily on extractive industries, we must pivot toward the future and capitalize on New Mexico’s renewable energy sources. I will fight for the Green New Deal’s passage and work to advance policies that provide green jobs for New Mexicans. Our state should be a national leader in renewable technologies such as wind technicians, the second-fastest growing job in America. For example, in 2017, no state added wind power faster than New Mexico, and I know we can do it again as we rebuild our economy.
The foundation for a diversified economy is education. Every New Mexican must have access to a quality, free education to acquire good-paying jobs for the future. Quality education in New Mexico will attract entrepreneurs, and keep our young people here to work, rather than lose them to neighboring states.
Finally, a thriving, diverse economy means that everyone must be able to participate. We must invest in expanded, reliable, broadband, and cell phone access, especially throughout tribal lands and rural communities. We must pass the DREAM act and celebrate the diversity in our community that makes New Mexico strong. To strengthen our middle class, we need to raise the minimum wage to $15 and stand up for labor unions.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Crime rate increases can accompany a struggling economy, so getting people back to work with family-supporting jobs is a top priority. In Washington, I’ll never stop fighting to reform our judicial system, overcome the devastating effects of the opioid crisis, and build our economy so that we make the long term changes needed to reduce crime. In Congress, I will make it my priority to pass comprehensive immigration reform, decriminalize and legalize marijuana, and reopen and significantly expand behavioral health centers so people can get the help they need. I will advocate for long overdue, common-sense gun reforms.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? First, I will fight every day to ensure our social safety net is helping those who need it most, to save the small businesses that make our communities strong, and to get people back to work. By expanding access to job training and education, we ensure New Mexican’s are ready for tomorrow’s economy.
Secondly, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inadequacies and inequalities of the existing health care system. I will join the fight to pass universal healthcare in Congress. Much of this district is rural and already struggling with health care access, and we must fight for quality, dependable care to those communities. By working together, we can lower premiums, copays, and prescription drug costs, to truly deliver health care that is a right, not a privilege.
Finally, the pandemic has shown us that national security issues, whether it be terrorism or disease, must be fought on every front. New Mexico is home to two national laboratories and four military bases. We must protect our democracy at home, ensuring everyone can vote and eliminate foreign interference in our elections. A congresswoman who knows how Washington works — and doesn’t — will be vital to ensuring New Mexico’s future is brighter and more equitable than its past.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Winston Churchill and Ruth Bader Ginsberg. They have demonstrated grace under pressure, perseverance through the most challenging of times, and fearlessness when speaking truth to those in power. When I stood up to the Bush administration, I often reflected on my favorite Churchill quote, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” Going through that hell has made me a fighter and allowed me to raise my children in New Mexico. I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t kept going.
I look forward to continuing the fight for a better America, with you, in Congress. I am thinking of you and your families during this incredibly difficult time. We will get through this together.
John Blair
Age: 46
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Santa Fe High School; Kansas University, B.A. in communication studies and political science; University of New Mexico School of Law, J.D.
Occupation: Former New Mexico deputy secretary of Sstate; President Barack Obama appointee at U.S. Department of the Interior; Legislative director to then-U.S. Rep. Martin Heinrich; legislative aide to U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman
Relevant experience: Intergovernmental and external affairs director, U.S. Department of the Interior under President Obama; chief of staff, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee; legislative director and communications director, U.S. Rep. Martin Heinrich; legislative aide, U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman; deputy secretary of state, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver; judicial clerk, state Supreme Court Justice Edward L. Chávez; chief of staff, state Auditor Hector Balderas; deputy communications director, state House of Representatives Democratic caucus; board member, Casa Q.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? I have never had a tax lien filed against me or any entity associated with me. More than a decade ago a tenant failed to pay a water bill, which I discovered upon selling the property and promptly resolved.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? First, all actions to deal with the pandemic must be made using the best science and data, and with the input of public health experts. To safely roll back the current stay-at-home order and reopen our economy, we need to see a substantial increase in testing so that we can effectively track, trace and treat the disease. In Congress, I would focus on ensuring those who are now unemployed or furloughed have the necessary resources to buy food, fill necessary prescriptions and cover their bills including their rent or mortgage, and that we’re providing the necessary financial support to help our small businesses sustain in the short-term and flourish in the long-term. I’d also push for a New Deal era-styled public works program that puts Americans back to work by rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure so that it’s able to serve a 21st century clean energy economy. We could put millions of unemployed Americans back to work and at the same time transform our roads, bridges, schools, airports, dams, ports, water systems, electric grid and government buildings.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? There’s no one magic industry we can invest in that will produce the necessary budgetary diversity or strengthen our economy to the extent that’s needed. Instead, we’ll need to build out a number of industries in a multi-prong approach with the goal that they collectively diminish the state’s reliance on fossil fuels to fund its budget. This strategy should include greater investments in our outdoor economy, tourism, high-tech and tech transfer, and our TV/film industries. At the very foundation of any strategy must be a commitment to guarantee that every child in New Mexico gets a good pre-K through 12 education regardless of their zip code or their family’s income.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Our efforts should be focused on prosecuting the most violent criminal offenses and stop wasting valuable resources on low-level offenses. We need additional investment in community based crime prevention, and in drug/alcohol diversion and treatment programs. There’s no question that a lack of opportunity and investment in education has impacted the crime rate in New Mexico so a quality pre-K through 12 education for every child is imperative to any long-term solution.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? 1. Fight climate change and ignite New Mexico’s clean-energy economy; 2. Stabilize and restart New Mexico’s economy while increasing preparedness for the next pandemic; 3. Strengthen the Affordable Care Act following years of damage done to it by Trump and the Republicans in Congress.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? President Barack Obama. President Obama embodies the truly American ideals of equality and inclusion, of thoughtful and honest leadership, of diplomacy and grace, of decision making based on facts and science, and of the virtues of hard work and opportunity. I’ll always remember his second inaugural address, when he recognized that our collective march toward equality went “… through Seneca Falls, and Selma, and Stonewall …”
Joseph Sanchez
Age: 41
Lives in: Alcalde
Educational background: Bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of New Mexico; master's degree in Business Administration from New Mexico State University
Occupation: Electrical engineer
Relevant experience: I am the current state representative for District 40, representing Rio Arriba, Mora, Colfax and San Miguel Counties; vice chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee; I am uniquely qualified to help lead the nation in energy and infrastructure policy. I bring over 20 years of executive management and technical experience in the energy sector and in the construction and engineering arena. My professional work includes: engineering manager for the Engineering Services Division at Los Alamos National Laboratory; electrical engineer in support of LANL construction and operation programs, supporting projects with budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars; CEO and General Manager of Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Inc. I represented JMEC in state and local initiatives with other power providers for provision of power service under jurisdiction of the state Public Regulation Commission.I was responsible for all aspects of the operation of JMEC, including but not limited to business services, member services, engineering services and line operations. I am a registered professional engineer in New Mexico. I was also a board member of the United Way of Northern New Mexico, and a former big brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Approximately 10 years ago, I failed to appear in connection with a routine traffic citation in Santa Fe. I was subsequently charged with failing to appear. After appearing on this charge, the matter was resolved, and charges dismissed.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? We need to take a look at the lessons learned from the pandemic and put together a solid plan of action to help with recovery efforts related to health and safety as well as getting our economy back on track. When I am elected to Congress, I will request a meeting with the Centers for Disease Control to discuss specific preparedness recommendations for the district. In addition, I will also meet with the Federal Communications Commission in order to discuss and prioritize broadband for rural New Mexico, with a specific emphasis on telehealth applications.
I will form an in-district task force made up of representatives from the medical community, counties, our national laboratory, and other leaders. This task force will focus on recommendations for readiness efforts required to be ready for and to confront any future pandemics. With the information that we gather from the task force, I will work to help us be more prepared in the future for other situations like this that might arise. My areas of focus will include planning for future pandemics and other large scale emergencies, making personal protective equipment more readily available to our first responders and medical personnel in a pandemic by building a robust stockpile, and working with the experts to ensure that timely, accurate information is being made available to the public.
In addition, we need to make sure we are putting forward our best efforts to assist small businesses, the backbone of our communities. While our state and federal governments have already put some resources in place for small businesses, we can and should do more, including shopping local as much as possible. As soon as medical experts say it is feasible, we should start re-opening small businesses with common sense controls in place in order to help get our economic engine turning again as soon as possible.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? Education is one of the main cornerstones to ensuring we have a strong, diverse economy in New Mexico, which is why I supported the creation of New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education & Care Department. I will continue my support of education and programs like the one in place at Northern New Mexico College that trains our workforce to fill the needs required by industry, especially for certain technical jobs at Los Alamos National Laboratories. This and other similar partnerships need to be pursued, maintained, and expanded. As a member of Congress, I will work with local industry and educators to develop programs to train, hire, and retain a local workforce.
Broadband technology and increasing its reach will be another area of focus of mine in order to strengthen our economy. I will advocate for further investment in broadband, specifically to our rural areas, in order to help New Mexicans cross the digital divide. Having broadband access increases opportunity, increases productivity, and provides access to more healthcare services.
We must look to renewable energy projects in our state as a way to boost economic activity as well. As the current state representative in District 40, I sponsored House Memorial 9 this past legislative session. The memorial calls on the State Investment Council to explore investing in more renewable energy projects in our state, which will help provide more, higher paying jobs in our communities.
I have also supported improving water infrastructure for the agriculture sector, specifically acequias. New Mexico's agriculture sector is and will continue to be a major player in our economy, supplying products to the entire southwest.
As a member of Congress, I will strongly advocate for the federal government to make major investments in infrastructure, including our roads and water. These are the types of things that industry looks for when considering potential future locations.
In addition, our film industry has proven to be an economic driver throughout our state. I will continue to advocate for training and education opportunities in the film and television industry.
By helping to build a diverse, robust economy in our state, we will set the path for future generations to be successful and to continue to improve our wellbeing across the board.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Addiction is one of the prime drivers for crime in our state. Though addiction is not the root of all crime, it is a major cause of the problems we face in our state. If we do not address this issue, crime will continue to plague our communities. As a state legislator, I supported prevention and education programs for our youth, including support of substance abuse programs, Adverse Childhood Experiences programs, and access to more mental health resources. I will continue to support funding to help treatment facilities, and support changes to existing statutes to help give people second chances. Many people with nonviolent records have a hard time getting a job. There is no single silver bullet that will address this issue. We need a holistic approach to the entire problem.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? I will advocate for addressing and stamping out addiction in our communities, a more robust investment in our infrastructure including water, broadband access, and roads, and economic development with a focus on clean energy.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? A person I admire is John F. Kennedy. He was a champion for civil rights and the underprivileged. A quote from John F. Kennedy that I truly respect is, "Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer."
Marco Serna
Age: 37
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: St. Michael's High School; University of Arizona, 2005; St. Mary's University School of Law, J.D., 2008.
Occupation: District attorney for the First Judicial District
Relevant experience: I have dedicated my professional career to public service because I was taught at a very young age the importance of supporting my community. Outside of my job as the District Attorney of the First Judicial District, I have been involved in numerous activities serving our community, working with local leaders and non-profit organizations to address all types of issues, from education and economic development to addressing addiction with a holistic approach that focuses on mental health rather than incarceration. As native Northern New Mexicans, my family has a long history of being involved in the community and civic affairs and I am proud to continue in this family tradition.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? First and foremost, we need to listen to the experts who are basing their recommendations on science and ensure that we are not listening to the misinformation put out by President Trump on a daily basis. Next, on April 1, 2020, I issued a five-page position paper addressing the COVID-19 pandemic — as of this date, I believe I am the only candidate who has presented the public with a comprehensive plan on how our nation should address the COVID-19 outbreak. The position paper outlines a wide range of necessary steps to see America through this crisis; from bailing out the U.S. Post Office to a reaffirmation of the importance of treating healthcare as a human right for all Americans, to providing free testing for all Americans. Rather than detail the entire paper, I urge voters to go to my website and read all of the position papers I have presented to the public. I believe that it is our duty as candidates for higher office to not only share with voters what our positions are but also explain the underlying reasons why we have taken these positions. Please go to my web site at www.marcoforcongress.com.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? I have presented two detailed position papers regarding this issue. On September 12, 2019, I presented a comprehensive proposal outlining steps we must take to diversify our economy and prepare for the future. One very necessary step to ensure we can compete with the rest of the country in education and the economy is to ensure that every community in New Mexico is equipped with broadband access. Next, one of my greatest concerns is the widening income gap between rich and poor in New Mexico and throughout the United States. I agree with President Obama in his belief that the widening income gap among Americans is the "defining challenge of our time,” rather than allowing billion dollar companies like Amazon to pay zero in taxes, we must provide tax breaks to local businesses and working class families. My position paper addresses these issues and provides a roadmap of what we have to do to assist working families in New Mexico. I also issued a position paper on Rural America. Having lived in Northern New Mexico all my life, I have always appreciated growing up in such a special and unique place. I doubt there is any other place in the world that has the cultural and social fabric of so many diverse communities. My position paper not only presents solutions regarding economic development but also access to quality healthcare, education, and caring for our elderly and veterans. I hope that voters take the time to review these position papers on my web site at www.marcoforcongress.com.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? As First Judicial District Attorney, I have worked tirelessly to solve many of the problems facing New Mexican working families. From a treatment-oriented approach to our deeply entrenched drug problems to cracking down on violent crimes, I have placed myself on the front line defending and protecting our communities. We must be smart about crime and recognize that in order to reduce the recidivism rate for the majority of these non-violent drug offenders we must address the mental health issues associated with the disease of addiction.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? I want to represent the working families of New Mexico who are the backbone of our economy. The widening gap between rich and poor in this country truly is the defining issue of our time. It is for that reason that I place economic development at the top of my priority list. A diverse and vibrant economy will ensure we are able to effectively address my next two priorities: 1. Access to quality and affordable healthcare for all New Mexicans — this is a right, and we can improve upon Obamacare to ensure everyone enjoys this right; 2. Continuing my fight to curb the opioid epidemic that has plagued Northern New Mexico for far too long. This is a generational issue that will take more resources than are currently available. If elected to Congress I will be a voice for the voiceless and will work tirelessly on behalf of all New Mexicans.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? From an early age, I followed the life and struggles of Cesar Chavez. In our household, we boycotted grapes that were not stamped with the United Farm Workers endorsement, an family statement that informs my resolve as I move forward with any movement I am passionate about. Cesar Chavez was a humble and selfless man who fought for farm workers and all working families—he has always inspired me to do more for my community!
Laura Montoya
Age: 42
Lives in: Rio Rancho
Educational background: Las Vegas Robertson High School; bachelor's degrees, New Mexico Highlands University; master's degree, New Mexico Highlands University
Occupation: Sandoval County treasurer
Relevant experience: Constituent services representative under U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman; two-term Sandoval County treasurer; vice chairwoman of Finance, Pension and Intergovernmental Affairs, National Association of Counties; executive board member of New Mexico Counties
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? I have never been arrested or convicted of a crime. In 2014, I was charged with a domestic violence misdemeanor based on false allegations from an abusive relationship. The prosecutor dismissed the case.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I have been working diligently on this issue from a community and government standpoint. Team Montoya has put together breakfast and lunch brown bags for students that the National Guard sent out to several counties; assisting with food distribution in several counties; purchasing fabric and essential items for mask makers to continue their work; teamed up with Operation Bandana New Mexico to help other mask making groups like Veterans Helping Veterans Sewing Angels and Gallup Sewing Circle to Fight COVID–19, in order to continue saving lives as well as take hundreds of masks to several counties with the majority going to pueblos, the Navajo Nation and the three hot spot counties; participating in scheduled clean-up community efforts.
As Vice Chair of Finance, Pension and Intergovernmental Affairs with NACo, I have been working the stimulus packages to add more stimulus funding for small businesses which we just got this week and trying to get them a decrease in the quarterly taxes they would normally pay; working on funding in stimulus package 4 to go directly to local governments with a population of less than 500,000; working with other elected officials to include broad band funding into the stimulus package.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? Now that oil and gas prices have plummeted, this is a perfect opportunity to bring everyone to the table to look at how we can utilize our workforce and shift their skills into other fields such as strengthening wind and solar. I believe we need to bring in more industry and factory jobs that do not require a lot of water. We can use many of our abandoned buildings in our rural communities for companies like Amazon. I would strengthen the partnership with our labs to develop a vaccine for COVID–19 and work on items that will prepare us for the next catastrophic health concern; I would create more funding sources for the trades, technology and broadband usage and support an increase in funding for farming and ranching.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? I believe poverty, lack of employment and the drug problems we have in New Mexico are the major roots of our crime problems. The link between law enforcement and the judicial system are under state authority. As your congresswoman, I would work on ways to support education K-12, higher education and the trades. I would make sure education is more accessible, not only through federal grants but through access and affordability. I would partner with others to develop sustainable employment that has fair and living wages and good healthcare and retirement. As someone who has a degree in psychology and has worked at a treatment center and locked facilities for both adults and children, I would change the way the structure is now because it is failing. I will support funding for behavioral health and substance abuse treatment facilities that don’t just keep you for 30 days and throw you back into the same environment that you came out of but thoughtful programs that help people right when they are ready and ask for help and walk them through healthy life skills, treatment and employment opportunities that help them become productive citizens.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? 1. I will continue to fight for broadband accessibility for all New Mexicans; as this will help even out the playing field for students who are getting an education, small business owners, farmers and ranchers to buy and sell their products or create new business opportunities and allow everyone to have connectivity.
2. I will fight for the protection and accountability for clean water. I will hold our military base accountable for the contamination of water in Curry County, I will require the federal government to fully fund the San Juan River Basin so that all Navajo families have running water; I will hold the Environmental Protection Agency as well as the Los Alamos National Labs accountable for the protection of our water and independent analysis of our safety measures; I will work with our scientists and most brilliant minds to find ways to sustain water for the population needs we have in New Mexico; I will work with surrounding states on water agreements; 3. I will work on restructuring our tax reform system and work on all matters dealing with finances, especially now that we are in the largest deficit, have the lowest rates in American history and have the highest rate of unemployment and furloughs. I will work with local communities and businesses to make sure that no one is forgotten or left behind from this pandemic. I will utilize my investment, collection and money management expertise to help get us back on track.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Congresswoman Katie Porter because she reads the laws, holds witnesses accountable during legislative committee hearings and has a proven track record of helping working people and our most vulnerable.
REPUBLICANS
Harry Montoya
Age: 60
Lives in: Nambé
Educational Background: Bachelor's degree, Westmar (Iowa) College; master's degree, New Mexico State University.
Occupation: Constituent/legislative liaison, Children, Youth and Families Department
Relevant experience: Pojoaque School Board member, appointed 1993, elected 1994-2002; Santa Fe County Commissioner, 2002-10
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? My focus would be on allowing businesses to reopen in a responsible and deliberate manner. In order to do so, we ought to follow plans implemented and designed through the federal government allowing states with the flexibility to implement their own plans following the guidelines being given to the States. My recommendations are:
1. Create a clear line of communication with the general public and our federal government. Ensure that the federal funding is used to assist counties with low incidence to allow businesses to reopen. This is critical we all must be on the same page because any misinformation could costs lives.
2. Ensure that the most vulnerable, such as the elderly in nursing homes and people with preexisting conditions, we must protect them from contracting the disease.
3. Continue with procedures such as interacting with individuals showing symptoms. They must immediately notify their employers and remove themselves from the workplace for a 14 day self-quarantine.
4. Ensure data gathered is the best we get, through testing and contact tracing. We must preserve all critical information and secure it as well.
5. Individuals who work in a closed environment who are not comfortable returning to work can be offered an antibody and an antigen test. Provide a safe and conscious work environment.
6. We cannot keep the economy shut down until universal testing begins and is available. We all know that mom and pop shops are are the backbone of America. We cannot afford to allow them to close their doors. That’s not the American dream.
7. Random sample testing at the state and county levels will help to determine the prevalence of the virus and protect our front line warriors in civil service positions. It’s the least we can do for those who keep us functioning.
8. Use contact tracing while ensuring rigorous privacy protections.
9. Focus on containing the virus infection hot spots, as well as areas where evidence suggests it is likely to develop, through target mitigation measures.
10. Work to do this responsibly and deliberately.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? 1. Anyone running for office this year is very aware that the biggest issue on most people’s minds is the economy. The economy was the strongest it’s been in 50 years, prior to this corona/Wuhan virus and we need to bring some of that prosperity back to you and your families. We should be seeing the same benefits that our neighboring states of Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Texas are experiencing.
2. We need real, people-focused solutions and we need them now. The problem is here in New Mexico, we can talk about those solutions until we’re blue in the face and as long as our state is ruled by a party machine that’s more concerned with keeping its job, than creating jobs for the people, talk is about all we’re likely to get.
3. If we’re serious about solving our economic crisis and putting people back to work in our congressional district, we need to start by electing real people who care more about doing what’s right than just staying in power.
4. There are limits as to what a congressional representative can do to increase jobs in New Mexico. Economic reforms must start at the state level. With the exception of two years in 65, New Mexico has been ruled by Democrats who want to control people and markets to collect taxes, instead of unleashing the powers of capitalism which best produces prosperity for all.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? We have to stem the tide of addictions, both legal and illegal substances. When you look at most of the crimes committed, they are directly as a result of substance addiction. I will work to bring more prevention funding for addressing this public health epidemic our state has experienced for generations. Along with this prevention, we need a mental health and substance abuse treatment system that addresses the needs of people who are requiring these services. This includes services for children and adolescents. The next program we need is a robust economic development vehicle to provide jobs for these people in recovery. The best way for people to feel good about their life is to give them a job. We do not have to let the government take care of them when they can take care of themselves.
All of the above results in people who are being productive citizens and contributing to the welfare of our state and our country. This will help to greatly reduce the crime in our state. My dad used to say an idle mind and idle hands are a dangerous thing.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? NM has a lot of issues that are important to us and the top three priorities I will address in Congress are:
1. The economy — jobs; 2. Education; 3. Health care.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Who can ever forget for his inaugural address, when he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country?" I believe this is what we should be striving for as New Mexicans/Americans. He believed in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, that our inalienable rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness are given to us by our Creator/God and we should live free and prosper as a United States of America.
Alexis M. Johnson
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Las Cruces Mayfield High School; Vanderbilt University; New Mexico Tech, B.S. in engineering
Occupation: Engineer
Relevant experience: I have worked to promote jobs and energy production predominantly in the oil and gas industry in a responsible manner in the Permian Basin. My work experience spans from work at New Mexico Tech where I gathered information to repair airport infrastructure in New Mexico to working internationally in cooperative teams advancing scientific inquiry. I've worked at Exelon, the nation's largest energy provider, where I was responsible for working with federal agencies, engineers, and the community to promote responsible energy production and practices. My most recent position was in the oil and gas industry of the Permian Basin, with Larson and Associates, where I designed and oversaw the construction of facilities to maintain our energy supply in an environmentally respectful manner. I currently volunteer as a board member for the Santa Fe Right to Life.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I support the U.S. Constitution in a crisis or no crisis in a safe and responsible manner. I have been very vocal in Santa Fe and the rest of my community of District 3 in opening small-businesses in low-risk areas where proper protective gear and social distancing can be practiced at a 20 percent capacity of occupancy. Whenever I practice my First Amendment to protest injustice, I do so with the utmost respect for my safety and the safety of others. However, I do not agree with a blanket approach to shutting down the entire state even in areas where the risk is very low. I am an advocate for the 2nd Amendment and 100 percent disagree with infringement upon the right to bear arms by closing gun storefronts. This has been one of my strongest platforms throughout the community. I also support a collaborative approach and creating a path forward which includes speaking with small business owners of both political parties where our current state leadership has failed New Mexicans. In addition, I would have worked collaboratively with our Indian Country to get the services to vulnerable populations suffering from the effects of COVID-19 as soon as there was a crisis in the northwest of our state.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? The New Mexico economy should be diversified and strengthened in several areas: I promote the areas of energy production, vocational pathways for our youth, incubator spaces & mentorship for entrepreneurs, increasing career film industry vocations in N.M., and the ability to use our natural resources in a safe manner (lumber, rare metals, etc.), Spaceport initiatives, and increasing our science and engineering research at our national laboratories. All of this must be in tandem with the highest quality of education in our state for our children. I promote manufacturing facilities in N.M. instead of having many products produced out of the United States.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? I strongly support ending the "Sanctuary City" designation where lawlessness is able to run rampant and police officers are unable to reduce crime for New Mexicans. I do not support the early release of criminals before their sentence is due in this pandemic as we are ill-equipped for them to obtain employment or resources at this time. I support a physical border wall to deter illegal border crossing, drug trafficking, and preying upon vulnerable populations.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office your seeking? 1. New Mexico jobs; 2. Education; 3. Crime reduction.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? [Former United Nations Ambassador] Nikki Haley is a definite force to be reckoned with and her life story resonates a lot with mine in that she stands for our constituents even when that decision is difficult. She is a loyal, patriotic American, and came from a hard-working family like my own. She has shown grace and grit, and supports our president as do I. She always fights for the people she represented and this is why I find her to be a political hero for me because I, too, fight for mi gente which are all New Mexicans.
