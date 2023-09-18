Participating in Santa Fe High School’s Navy JROTC program has taught senior Shyanne Romero an important lesson: Femininity is not weakness.

“You could be in a leadership position. You could be tough. You could be all of that, but that does not mean you have to let go of being a girl,” Romero said.

It’s an easy lesson to learn in Santa Fe High’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

