From left, Shyanne Romero, Wendy Muñoz, Niven Horvath and Bianca Gonzalez go through a color guard drill Monday during Navy JROTC at Santa Fe High School. “You could be in a leadership position … but that does not mean you have to let go of being a girl,” Romero said.
From left, Shyanne Romero, Bianca Gonzalez, Wendy Muñoz, Jacqueline Esparza, Liliana Gomez and Yarelin Vicente stand at attention Monday during a Navy JROTC class at Santa Fe High School. For some in the program, it has helped guide a look into the future.
Shyanne Romero, executive officer with the Santa Fe High School Navy JROTC, speaks about what she's gotten out of her experience with the organization while sitting with a group of female cadets Monday at Santa Fe High School.
Participating in Santa Fe High School’s Navy JROTC program has taught senior Shyanne Romero an important lesson: Femininity is not weakness.
“You could be in a leadership position. You could be tough. You could be all of that, but that does not mean you have to let go of being a girl,” Romero said.
It’s an easy lesson to learn in Santa Fe High’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
All three of the unit’s officers are young women: Fellow seniors Niven Horvath and Wendy Muñoz serve as the commanding officer and female color guard commander, respectively, while Romero is second in command as executive officer.
Five of the high school’s six corps class leaders and platoon commanders are women.
And the program is, in part, led by Chief Petty Officer Patricia Schipp, who spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy before turning her attention to training youth as a JROTC instructor 22 years ago.
Although the military remains male-dominated — the most recent U.S. Department of Defense data shows women make up fewer than 1 in 5 active-duty service members — Santa Fe High’s Navy JROTC has become significantly less so, Schipp said. The unit, she estimated, is around 42% to 45% women, up from female participation in the 30% zone in past school years.
To Schipp, that means “something’s working.”
“Whatever it is that we’re doing and places that we’re going is to show young ladies we don’t just want the guys. We want the girls, too,” the chief said.
Horvath called JROTC a “citizen-development course.” Through military-adjacent instruction as well as leadership-building exercises, the program teaches high schoolers structure and discipline before they head into the “real world.”
Because Santa Fe High’s is a naval program, students also learn about elements specific to the Navy, including shipbuilding, naval organization and science activities related to rockets, drones and astronomy.
Students also compete in drills, color guard, physical fitness and air rifle marksmanship — practicing their skills before and after school each day and enduring 16-hour competition days.
But Schipp said the program is not a recruiting effort for the military. Although some of her students want to go into the service at some point — Horvath is hoping to secure a spot at a military college before wearing a uniform — others simply look at it as an interesting and challenging group to join during high school.
Still, for some, it has helped guide a look into the future. After completing a flight lesson in JROTC, Romero is hoping to become a commercial pilot. Jacqueline Esparza, a classroom leader and platoon commander in 11th grade, is pointed toward becoming a firefighter and paramedic.
“We’re not here to put kids in the military,” Schipp said. “We don’t care whether or not they join the military or not. We just want them to do something productive with their lives.”
If you ask the young women of Santa Fe High’s program why so many of them hold leadership positions in the organization, they’ll point to the mentors who made it before them.
For some, those role models are older members of the unit.
Bianca Gonzalez, a classroom leader and platoon commander in 11th grade, said Muñoz’s passionate leadership in color guard made her want to strive to become color guard commander next year.
Gonzalez said she hopes to exude that same kind of confidence around her fellow cadets and around family.
“Being a first-generation Mexican here, I want to show my nieces and nephews that it’s OK for you to be different. That even though you’re here in a different country, doors are open to you,” she said.
Many of the young women who lead Santa Fe High’s JROTC say they see Schipp as a role model, as someone who is determined and kind at the same time.
“It’s kind of like, ‘Well, if Chief can do it, why can’t we do it?’ ” Esparza said.
“She talks a lot about how the military can be a male-dominated world and that she, as a female in the military, it was a challenge for her, but she got through it,” Romero added. “We just look at that, and we’re really inspired.”