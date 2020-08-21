When Edith Astorga had her fourth child in February, she had to move out of the two-bedroom apartment she shared with her husband and three older children.
Astorga, 24, found herself needing to pay three times her previous rent, even as the coronavirus pandemic closed local businesses, leaving few economic opportunities. Then Astorga discovered an unlikely life raft: a virtual six-week digital marketing boot camp for young adults — with a $20-an-hour stipend — and a paid internship they likely wouldn’t ever find on their own.
Pro Skills Boot Camp was created by Jamai Blivin at the onset of the pandemic to provide career opportunities to young adults from disadvantaged backgrounds in Santa Fe. Blivin is the CEO and founder of Innovate+Educate, a Santa Fe nonprofit specializing in expanding career opportunities for workers through skills-based professional development.
For the boot camp, which began mid-June, Blivin partnered with the Nusenda Foundation, the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Samueli Foundation to fund the stipend for 21 young people between the ages of 16 and 28.
Participants received basic financial literacy education, worked to earn Google Digital Garage certificates, built websites, completed personal strengths/weaknesses self-assessments and created skill-based résumés.
Participants worked an average of 40 hours over the course of the program on career readiness. Nineteen students earned a Google Digital Garage Certificate by passing a 40-question exam on the fundamentals of digital marketing.
Ten participants were students at Early College Opportunities, a technical skills-training high school offering early college credits for students who are disengaged with the traditional high school curriculum.
Another five found the boot camp through the Expanding Opportunity for Young Families program — a collaborative community project focused on improving education and career training pathways for young parents of color. The program is coordinated by Opportunity Santa Fe, an initiative of the Santa Fe Community Foundation.
As the boot camp concluded earlier this month, Blivin began leveraging her personal network to place the 20 graduates in internships with local businesses, where they will continue to receive the boot camp stipend.
While the high school students are being partnered with mentors, eight older students already have found jobs or internships, and Blivin expects another two to be placed by the end of August.
“Instead of just throwing them into some internship and getting a list of places that would hire, I listened to the kids and what they were interested in,” said Blivin. “I’m trying to place them in an internship of their interest. … I’m currently seeking funding for a next boot camp session.”
For Astorga, the individualized career selection process enabled her to pursue a career in health care.
“I’ve been interested in a career in health care for years,” Astorga said. “That’s pretty much what I studied in college before I got pregnant with my daughter.”
She graduated from Santa Fe High in 2014 and later left Santa Fe Community College after having her first child. She was one of the five young parents referred to the boot camp through the Expanding Opportunity for Young Families program.
While finishing the boot camp, Astorga applied for a job on the food and nutrition staff at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Michael Silva, the hiring manager at the hospital, had encouraged young adults in the program to apply during a virtual networking event organized by Blivin.
“Seeing that she was involved in [the Pro Skills Boot Camp] and refining her skills was definitely one of the things that helped her to get into this position,” Silva said of the decision to hire Astorga.
One of Astorga’s newly refined skills is her ability to effectively communicate. During the boot camp, she earned a skills badge in communication via Innovate+Educate’s Core Score Employability Assessment Tool.
The tool awards badges for passing soft-skill competency exams. These badges were highlighted on the résumés of the recent boot camp graduates.
Astorga is already putting her communication skills and awareness of them to work at her new job.
“Working in the hospital, people normally go on the tone of your voice and the way that you talk, the way that you express yourself,” she said. “I was glad to know that I had really high scores on that [communication]. It makes me smile because I know that if a patient is feeling down, I will be able to motivate them.”
Jasmine Campos is a mother of twins referred to the boot camp by the initiative. She has started a three-month internship at Iterative Consulting, an Albuquerque-based software development firm.
Campos has been using free online resources to try to learn to code during the pandemic. The internship at Iterative Consulting is the first time she has had a chance to gain hands-on experience in the industry.
“I’ve been learning on my own,” Campos said. “I read up on different websites and have different apps and stuff.”
Campos, who attended Santa Fe High School, earned her high school equivalency diploma from Santa Fe Community College. For Campos, the boot camp initially was a way to support her family in today’s challenging economic landscape.
“My biggest takeaway from the boot camp was my self-awareness and how important it is and how much it could help me,” Campos said. “It taught me a bunch about myself and the different kinds of environments that would work better for me.”
Her newfound self-awareness and motivation to learn about the industry caught the attention of Daniel Cannon, president and co-founder of Iterative Consulting, after Blivin connected them.
“We chatted with her and interviewed her, and it seemed like she had a lot of passion and excitement about going down this path and seemed like a really intelligent person,” Cannon said.
During Campos’ internship with Iterative, she will rotate through several departments, beginning with quality assurance of websites and possibly ending in a testing role, Cannon said.
Blivin is ecstatic with the positive results of what she called a “risky” program, and she hopes to offer a similar boot camp in the future with an increased focus on personal finances and expanded collaboration with other educational organizations.
“I’d like to see this scale more, but I think it should be in partnerships specifically with organizations which have other resources for these young people like the Santa Fe Community College and Santa Fe Public Schools,” Blivin said.
