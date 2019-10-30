The plaintiffs in Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico are asking a judge to order lawmakers to create a long-term plan to improve the state’s K-12 education system, contending the Legislature did not do enough in the 2019 session to comply with a judge’s ruling in the landmark lawsuit.
The motions were filed Wednesday in state District Court in Santa Fe and center on Judge Sarah Singleton’s 2018 ruling, which said the state was failing to comply with its constitutional mandate to offer all children an adequate education.
Singleton, who died earlier this year, said in her ruling the state was failing some of its most vulnerable children: kids from low-income families, special-education students, Native American children and English-language learners.
“We really dug into the funding in terms of educational opportunities for the four key groups of students mentioned in the lawsuit,” said Gail Evans, an attorney for the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, who is representing plaintiff Wilhelmina Yazzie. “What we found is that nothing has changed. And once we found nothing has changed, we knew the state was not in compliance and that we need a different approach.”
Lawmakers approved more than $480 million in new funding for K-12 education to help satisfy the judge’s ruling, including 6 percent raises for all school employees other than superintendents.
According to data presented Tuesday to the Legislative Finance Committee, the state expected $79 million of that new funding would allow districts to provide raises for returning full-time classroom teachers in compliance with the budget signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Districts reported spending more than $99 million to raise wages for returning teachers.
While school districts say the state simply did not provide enough funding for both mandatory raises and new programs for at-risk students, some lawmakers call that an excuse.
“I’ve heard districts say the reason they couldn’t implement these programs is because they gave the teachers raises,” Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, said Tuesday. “This is for the school districts that are out there listening — that’s malarkey. I want to make sure that’s not used as an excuse anymore for not implementing these programs.”
Mike Hyatt, superintendent of Gallup-McKinley County Schools, said in an affidavit filed along with the Yazzie plaintiffs’ motion that his district received an additional $12.1 million in its Student Equalization Guarantee, the formula the state uses to determine per-pupil funding, and $8.9 million was spent on mandated salary increases as well as benefits and fixed costs such as utilities.
As a result, Hyatt said his school district, which serves a student body that is about 80 percent Native American, was not allowed to provide services and resources mandated by the lawsuit.
“Gallup schools did not receive enough funding to supply Native American students with linguistically and culturally relevant education,” Hyatt said in the affidavit. “We do have a culturally and linguistically relevant curriculum, but we had to create it ourselves because the state never did.”
Rio Rancho Public Schools Superintendent Sue Cleveland said in her own affidavit that mandated raises and fixed costs consumed her district’s $14.2 million increase in funding from the Student Equalization Guarantee, preventing her from hiring additional nurses, counselors or social workers.
Santa Fe Public Schools Chief Financial Officer German Martinez echoed the chorus. He said changes to the state’s per-student funding formula provided the district with an additional $7.1 million for the school year, and $7,095,000 of it went to salary and benefit increases.
“I stand by our numbers,” Superintendent Veronica García said in a phone interview. “It’s a fact. I’m sorry it’s an inconvenient truth. I’m happy to sit down with any legislator to explain how much we really need.”
Charles Sallee, deputy director of the Legislative Finance Committee, said school districts gave teachers bigger raises than those mandated by the state and budgeted for unfilled vacancies, which led to the discrepancy between state projections and district budgets.
Going forward, Yazzie/Martinez plaintiffs and some lawmakers say the state must figure out how to fund both higher salaries and new programs for at-risk students.
“In talking with several school districts, this is a huge concern. We have a lot of priorities, but teacher pay and services for at-risk services are certainly some of the most pressing,” said state Rep. G. Andrés Romero, the House Education Committee chairman.
“In the past session, I think we moved the ball as far as starting to pay teachers as professionals,” Romero said. “Now we need to work with school districts to make sure money flowing through the [Student Equalization Guarantee] to cover teacher raises and at-risk students.”
In their motion, the Yazzie/Martinez plaintiffs asked the state to take action by no later than March 15, 2020, to immediately direct resources to the public schools in order to increase opportunities for at-risk students.
“The state tried to point fingers at the district during the trial. That was a major part of their defense. The court heard that evidence and sided with the students,” Evans said. “The money from last session wasn’t enough. We told them that during the session, and they made a choice not to invest more. The court and the ruling says those kinds of choices need to stop.”
