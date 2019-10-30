Both groups of plaintiffs in Yazzie-Martinez v. State of New Mexico filed motions Wednesday in state District Court in Santa Fe, asking a judge to order lawmakers to create a long-term plan ensuring all public school students in New Mexico receive an education that prepares them for college and careers.
The motions said the Legislature did not do enough in the 2019 session to fulfill a 2018 ruling in the lawsuit, in which a judge said the state was failing to comply with its constitutional mandate to offer all children an adequate education. In particular, the judge found, the state was failing some of its most vulnerable children: kids from low-income families, secial-education students, Native American children and English-language learners.
“Plaintiffs are returning to Court now because the State has not taken the immediate and substantial steps necessary, continues to fail our students, and continues to neglect its constitutional obligation to ensure that all of New Mexico’s students get the education to which they are entitled,” said a motion filed by plaintiff Wilhelmina Yazzie, who is being represented by the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.
“Rather than continuing its half-measures, the State must rise to this occasion and develop, fund and implement a far-reaching transformative plan that actually fulfills our students’ constitutional rights,” Yazzie added.
In the session earlier this year, lawmakers approved more than $480 million in new funding for education, including money to increase teacher pay, to help satisfy the judge’s ruling.
But since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the state budget in April, the plaintiffs have expressed dissatisfaction with the level of new funding and other efforts to reform the education system.
Plaintiff Louise Martinez, who is represented by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said in a motion, “The dearth of changes to law, programming, and funding that affect the education of English language learners and students with disabilities leads Martinez Plaintiffs to believe that Defendants are not in compliance with the Court’s orders and final judgment,.
“Martinez Plaintiffs also believe that Defendants have not addressed the issues that cause the education of economically disadvantaged students to be inadequate,” she added.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.