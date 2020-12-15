The plaintiffs in the landmark Yazzie/Martinez education funding lawsuit are asking a district court to order state public and charter schools to provide at-risk students computers and adequate internet access as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The expedited motion, filed Tuesday in First Judicial District Court, claims the state has failed to provide those children — especially in rural districts and those serving predominantly Native American students — with the tools necessary for remote learning. It stated schools’ failure to provide the necessary technology “has caused and continues to cause them to be denied a sufficient education required by the State Constitution and ordered by this Court.”
That, in turn, has worsened existing educational inequities, the plaintiffs’ attorneys argued.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of access has been catastrophic for far too many New Mexican families because of the state’s failure to address the technology gaps,” said Alisa Diehl, an attorney with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty. “The state has to be accountable to New Mexico’s students and families and make access to their education a priority.”
A state district judge ruled in 2018 the state of New Mexico deprived English-language learners, Native Americans, low-income and special-education students an adequate education preparing them for college and careers.
Though the lawsuit was filed while former Gov. Susana Martinez was in office, her successor, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in March, arguing the state’s public education system had substantially changed since the decision and the education department should oversee education reforms. The state’s motion was denied without prejudice in June, and PED spokeswoman Judy Gibbs Robinson said there was no update on the matter.
Ryan Stewart, the state Public Education Department secretary, declined to specifically comment on Tuesday’s motion in a statement but defended the agency’s efforts to provide students across the state with tools needed to learn online. He said the agency has worked with schools, internet service providers and a variety of nonprofit partners to help bridge the digital divide.
“The problem of internet access, so critical for education during this pandemic, is not new to New Mexico and will not be resolved entirely in one year,” Stewart said. “Nevertheless, with the help of our partners, we have been able to put thousands of digital devices into the hands of New Mexico students who lacked them, and we have expanded internet access and quality of access across the state. This work will continue until every child has what is needed to succeed academically.”
In November, the education department announced it had provided 6,282 laptops on tribal lands with funding from the New Mexico Indian Education Act. It also said about 1,250 Wi-Fi hotspots had been created or distributed across the Navajo Nation.
The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty countered in its statement an estimated 23 percent of the state’s population lacks broadband internet service and about 80 percent of Native Americans living on tribal lands do not have internet services.
The motion argued many school districts and charter schools have returned to remote learning in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, making computer and internet access a priority. Solutions such as hot spot devices and community Wi-Fi locations, according to the document, are “woefully insufficient.”
“These methods do not provide reliable connectivity, sufficient download/upload speeds, or adequate capacity for remote learning, nor are they accessible for all students who need them,” the motion stated.
