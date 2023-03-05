Maira Juarez-Martinez, a student at Early College Opportunities High School, loves reporting to work at SITE Santa Fe as an intern.

“It’s not the same thing as having a job. It's better," she said. "You learn and you grow step by step. You learn how to be responsible, and all the knowledge and skills you gain helps you for your next step in college or life.”

Jesus Ontiveros of Capital High School, a finance intern at Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, looked at his internship experience this way: “[I learned] I am able to learn things quickly as I see them done in front of me.”

For information on the WBL program that will continue to offer paid internship opportunities to SFPS students this summer, contact Work-Based Learning coordinator Jose Villarreal at jvillarreal@sfps.k12.nm.us.