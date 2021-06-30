Boosting lagging math scores, enrollment and graduation rates.
Deciding how to spend millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief.
Promoting a $100 million bond measure on voters' ballots later this year.
Hilario "Larry" Chavez, who officially steps into the top job at Santa Fe Public Schools on Thursday, has a big stack of to-dos for the next school year. The district's former associate superintendent for athletics/activities and school support, who was selected over five other finalists to serve as superintendent, has said adamantly he doesn't view the position as a stepping stone but as a longer-term gig.
When he talks about districtwide goals, he's often looking a few years down the road.
But Chavez was hired in April on a one-year contract.
The school board president called him "untested" and said the short contract will help the district avoid a big payout if he doesn't work out in the job.
Chavez said in a recent interview he doesn't see much point in focusing on his short-term deal with the district. "It's really about focusing on what you can control and not on what you can't," he said.
The school board initially said it would pay Chavez $150,000 a year but later settled on $175,000, just under the $180,000 for his predecessor, Veronica García, in her first year. She was hired in July 2016 on a one-year contract as an interim superintendent but was handed a two-year deal two months later.
García, who served five years in what was her second stint in the position, is credited with implementing sweeping district changes in areas such as curriculum alignment and professional development, as well as with increasing the graduate rate to a record 86 percent.
"Dr. García's been more than a full-time leader," school board President Kate Noble said.
The internal promotion to fill the position after García announced her retirement sparked a chain reaction of leadership changes, as Chavez selected numerous Santa Fe principals to fill his administrative team.
Noble said offering Chavez a one-year deal was a less risky option for the board: “Let’s do a one-year contract," she said of the board's logic. "Try it and see how it goes with somebody we have a lot of confidence in, but who is untested in the superintendent role.”
By doing so, she said, the board is avoiding financial liabilities.
If the leadership change wasn't a success, the board would be on the hook for Chavez's salary through the end of his contract.
The hope, Noble said, is that come early 2022, an evaluation will yield support for a contract extension.
“I think that a superintendent needs more time to really make a difference," Noble said. "We had five good years with Dr. García. That seemed like just enough to make progress on some of the work she was doing.
"A lot of what the board is asking Larry Chavez to do is continue the track we were on with Dr. García,” she added.
Research has found positive impacts associated with teacher and principal retention in recent years, but information on the effects of superintendent turnover is scant.
In 2014, the Brookings Institution analyzed superintendent data in Florida and North Carolina and found superintendents in those states typically stayed on the job no more than three or four years. The study also found little correlation between superintendent longevity and student achievement.
EdSource, a California-based education research organization, says in a report that lead administrators often don't stay on the job long enough to see through their reforms. When new leaders take the helm, policy continuity can be lost — but the loss is mitigated if leaders are selected from within the district.
Chavez is tasked with continuing to carry out a 2018-23 strategic plan developed under García's leadership. The plan is jampacked with goals surrounding academic proficiency and graduation rates.
But it could see some changes.
Chavez said the plan is undergoing a review by district administrators. He expects a presentation to the board in August on the findings.
In the meantime, administrators are working to improve math proficiency rates, which long have lagged behind the national average.
Chavez also will oversee an effort to rebuild enrollment following a decline of about 615 kids during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stabilizing enrollment means increasing community outreach through social media, radio and video, he said, and emphasizing the choices the district's students have when it comes to secondary education — from a rigorous charter school and magnet school to a largely online academy, a vocational school with dual college enrollment, and traditional middle and high schools.
"We want to welcome everyone back and make sure people understand there are options out there for everyone," Chavez said.
He said he also hopes Santa Fe Public Schools will see the highest graduation rate among the state's largest districts.
Part of this, he said, involves increasing the number of ways students can get their diplomas.
In recent years, the district has emphasized project-based learning to help fulfill graduation requirements. Chavez plans to continue that.
"It's always going to be our objective to meet or exceed what the graduation rate previously was," he said.
But first things first — schools need to be ready to open in August, and that means rebuilding staffing levels. As of last month, more than 200 employees had retired or resigned from their positions.
The district also is waiting for the state Public Education Department to release an updated COVID-19 "toolkit," which provides guidance on classroom learning amid the continuing pandemic.
"As much as the board is asking the superintendent to stay on the course that we're on, there will be a lot of new conditions and a lot of new adaptation that is needed and demanded," Noble said, "and I think that will be part of what we're looking for.
"So, you know," she added, "we both want to stay the course and know that this is uncharted territory."
