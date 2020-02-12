A middle school principal in the West Las Vegas School District has pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage to property.
Thomas Sanchez, 40, was arrested in San Miguel County in December on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he had threatened his brother with a baseball bat and had broken a side mirror on his brother's pickup while he was intoxicated.
According to his plea agreement, filed Feb. 6, Sanchez must attend counseling and refrain from consuming alcohol or entering establishments that sell liquor during his year of probation.
Sanchez, who was hired by the school district as an elementary principal before the 2017-18 school year and then moved to the middle school, was placed on administrative leave with pay after the incident, Superintendent Christopher Gutierrez said in December.
Gutierrez did not respond to calls and emails Wednesday requesting comment on Sanchez's employment status.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Thomas Sanchez showed up drunk at the home of his brother, Lucas Sanchez, near Storrie Lake State Park in Las Vegas, N.M., and the two started to shove each other in the driveway. Thomas Sanchez’s wife, Shaunmarie Sanchez, and Lucas Sanchez’s girlfriend, Alicia Jaramillo, witnessed the altercation from inside the home, the affidavit said.
Lucas Sanchez went inside to call law enforcement, and when he returned to the driveway, the affidavit said, his brother raised the bat at him as if he were going to strike.
The affidavit also said Thomas Sanchez used the bat to damage one of the side mirrors on his brother’s Chevrolet pickup.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.