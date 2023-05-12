Isabel Umanzor's message was unequivocal as she faced a crowd of about 100 Friday night.
“We know what we want, and we know what’s best for us,” the 14-year-old said.
Umanzor and five other young women from Santa Fe high schools spent the evening participating in the State of the Future panel discussion, an opportunity for the teenagers to tell adults in the community how best to support teenagers for a brighter future. The event, held at Christ Church Santa Fe, was sponsored by local girls' empowerment organization Girls Inc. of Santa Fe.
The outlook was decidedly grim. Between school shootings, threats to abortion access, climate change and the treatment of sexual assault survivors, the young women speakers weren't optimistic about the state of girlhood today or the future they'll find.
But, as Umanzor said, young women do know what they want and what's best for them, even though they said they're often met with condescension.
“They actually are the experts in their own worlds, and the world is very different from" what members of the audience experienced when they were growing up, said Madonna Hernandez, director of programs at Girls Inc. of Santa Fe. "I think it’s a very special time — a scary time — for a lot of our young people to grow up in.”
Though just about every generation of teenagers claims adults are completely out of touch, members of Generation Z — born between the mid- to late 1990s and the early 2010s — might be right about it.
They're digital natives, steeped in the internet and part of the proliferation of social media. Chronically stressed out by politics, student debt and a steady stream of bad news, they experience depression and anxiety at much higher rates than previous generations, according to data from the Pew Research Center. And a critical time in their social and emotional development was derailed by a global pandemic.
Gen Z's upbringing, marked by social phenomena like routine mass shootings and increasing numbers of openly LGBTQ people, is practically impossible for older folks to understand, said Jasmyn Tapia, a 16-year-old who attends Monte Del Sol Charter School.
Some adults — including elected officials — don't even try to relate to the challenges modern teenagers face, said Ruby Reyes-Tapia, 17.
"When they don't represent us or understand us, then it's hard to have policies and laws where we feel safe," Reyes-Tapia said. "I think that's what's hardest: Adults don't make us feel safe."
By sharing those perspectives with dozens of Santa Fe adults, the State of the Future is designed to compel adults to act for and with teenagers to craft better policy, particularly policy that affects youth, said Sara Gmitter, programs coordinator for Girls Inc. of Santa Fe.
"I'm just really excited for adults in Santa Fe to sit and listen to what these teens have to say. They have so much to say. ... And there are a lot of decisions that get made that affect them that they're not consulted about," Gmitter said.
During the address, the girls implored the audience to take action on the issues closest to the teenage residents of Santa Fe.
Lila Quezada an 18-year-old attending the New Mexico School for the Arts, has been working for four years to get the New Mexico Legislature to pass a bill requiring affirmative consent be taught in school sex education. She is a member of Girls Inc.'s Teen Leadership Council — a group designed to provide girls who have grown out of the organization's traditional programming a chance to advocate for change
The bill passed the House this year with overwhelming support but never made it to the Senate floor. Quezada asked the crowd to call or email Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to get the affirmative consent bill on the agenda for the 2024 legislative session.
Two speakers representing Girls Inc.'s Leadership Out Loud program at Capital High School showcased the work they're doing to combat violence against women and girls and empower their peers. Esme Estrada, 15, and Perla Bustillos, 14, described their work presenting to advisory classes at Capital High about why consent is important and resources for survivors of sexual assault.
The teens encouraged the crowd to push back whenever they see gender stereotypes in action, whether on the basketball court, when a coach won't let the girls team do the same activities as the boys, or in the board room, when women who lead are perceived as bossy.
"It’s not right to make someone feel like they’re born vulnerable," Bustillos said.
Event sponsors Kay and Tony Marks, ages 77 and 85 respectively, watched the address from the front row.
The two grew up in the era of nuclear attack drills, Kay Marks said. They know something of what it's like to be confronted by death in the classroom, and they related to the girls' pleas for stricter gun laws.
The Markses marveled at the young women's awareness of the challenges their world faces. Though policy concerns change over time, Tony Marks said it seems like young people today are much more aware of crises on the horizon than he was at their age.
The young women on stage proved that, and their curiosity and care will take them far, Tony Marks said.
"They will be what they want to be," he said. "They learn to be bold, which for young girls in this culture is not easy."