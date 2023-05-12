Isabel Umanzor's message was unequivocal as she faced a crowd of about 100 Friday night.

“We know what we want, and we know what’s best for us,” the 14-year-old said. 

Umanzor and five other young women from Santa Fe high schools spent the evening participating in the State of the Future panel discussion, an opportunity for the teenagers to tell adults in the community how best to support teenagers for a brighter future. The event, held at Christ Church Santa Fe, was sponsored by local girls' empowerment organization Girls Inc. of Santa Fe. 

